The Charlotte softball team swept the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders in a doubleheader on Thursday, April. 6, at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
The third game of the series could not be played due to inclement weather.
Charlotte moves to 24-14 overall and 11-3 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. MTSU moves to 24-13 overall and 5-6 in C-USA play.
"We set out on a mission at 9 a.m. to win a doubleheader. We had not yet done that as a team this season, and that was the mission. They were on to win two back-to-back," said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. "It took a while, but to get that second win over Middle Tennessee is great. I'm really proud of the resilience they showed and not getting distracted or thrown off by any adversity we faced on the day."
Game one
Charlotte got things going in the first as Ashleigh Washington homered to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead. Kassidy Krupit joined in on the scoring in the second with a three-run homer to give the 49ers a quick 4-0 lead.
Sam Gress performed well on the mound, keeping the Blue Raiders scoreless in six innings and recording five strikeouts.
With one inning left to play, MTSU found some offense. Ava Tepe reached second from a fielding error that scored the Blue Raiders' first run. Then, Anyce Harvey singled for another run to slim the margin to 4-2.
Madelyn Wright was able to close the game out after that to give Charlotte the 4-2 win.
Game two
Charlotte once again got off to a hot start, taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Anna Devereaux hit an RBI single, followed by a three-run home run by Lexi Winters.
MTSU answered back as Ansley Blevins hit a two-run home run in the second, followed by a two-run home run by Laura Mealer in the third to tie the game at four apiece.
Devereaux and Winters once again answered for the 49ers in the fourth. Devereaux singled, and Winters hit a two-run homer to give Charlotte the lead back to 7-4.
The Blue Raiders kept the back-and-forth game going as Harvey singled to narrow the deficit to one.
Winters hit her third home run in the sixth inning to increase the 49ers' lead to 9-5. Charlotte closed out the game from there to take the second game 9-5.
Takeaways
Winters was the key factor to Charlotte's second win. Her three home runs brought seven runners home, which broke the single-game record for runs batted in for Charlotte.
Charlotte showed they can beat teams in different ways. In the first matchup, Charlotte was able to shut out the Blue Raiders through the first six innings. In the second matchup, the 49ers outscored MTSU in an offensive game. The ability to beat teams offensively and defensively shows why Charlotte is atop the C-USA standings.
Up next
Charlotte is set for a weekday clash against Liberty University on Wednesday, April 12. The game will be at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium at 5 p.m. The game will also be streaming live on ESPN +.