Charlotte softball opens the season by hosting the Charlotte Invitational from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12 after sweeping in all four games last year.
The 49ers kick off the season with five games this weekend, facing South Carolina University twice, Miami University, Campbell University and East Tennessee State University (ETSU).
The invitational will be formidable for the 49ers as they face two teams who won their conference and earned an NCAA tournament birth. Wins over these teams will be a big shot of confidence for the Niners and could give them significant momentum to start the 2023 season.
Scouting the Gamecocks
Last season South Carolina ended with a 26-30 record, finishing below .500 for the first time since 2012. The big-hitting trio of Riley Blampied and Jordan Fabian return in 2023 for the Gamecocks, who had a successful season at the plate.
Blampied led the South Carolina team in batting average (.313), doubles (15) and hits (50). While Blampied had an efficient season, Fabian was the show-out player in batting. Fabian led her team in OPS (1.026), runs (47) and walks (42).
While these two were significant for the Gamecocks, another big contributor at the plate was Katie Prebble, who graduated after last season. Prebble led her squad in at-bats (171), home runs (14), runs batted in (42), total bases (99) and SLG% (.579%).
South Carolina and Charlotte will face off twice to open and close out the invitational with games on Feb. 9 and Feb. 12. The last time these two teams faced off was last season, resulting in a 6-1 victory.
Scouting the Redhawks
Miami is coming off a tremendous season where they finished 40-17-1 and earned a 2022 NCAA Softball Blacksburg Regional tournament birth after taking down Bowling Green 11-0 to win the MAC Championship.
Third Team All-American Karli Spaid is returning for the Redhawks, whose record-breaking performance in the 2022 season earned her many accolades, including First Team All-MAC and First Team NFCA All-Region. Ahead of the 2023 season, Spaid was named the No. 32 best player in the nation by D1Softball.com and ranked as the No. 2 third baseman in the country by ExtraInningSoftball.com.
Another significant factor in last year's success for Miami in the 2022 season is Pitcher Brianna Pratt. The First Team All-MAC player returns for her final season. She had a tremendous 2022 season, finishing with a 19-6 record and recording 170 strikeouts, a 2.94 ERA, pitched a perfect game against South Carolina and was named MAC Tournament MVP.
Scouting the Fighting Camels
Miami is not the only team Charlotte faces in the invitational that had a huge 2022 season. Campbell went 37-19 and earned an NCAA tournament birth after winning the Big South Championship for the second straight season.
Isabella Smith is a significant threat from the mound, as she showed out in her freshman year last season. Smith had a team-leading 1.87 ERA as she threw 159 strikeouts in 146 innings, resulting in 15 wins and nine losses.
Scouting the Buccaneers
ETSU is looking for a better season in 2023 following an 8-48 season in 2022. Sophomore infielder Cameron Young led the team in hitting, finishing at the top of the team in batting average (.297), RBIs (10) and stolen bases (14). Earlier in the month, Young was named to the Preseason All-SoCon Second Team.
Gameday
The 49ers will face South Carolina on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at home to kick off their 2023 season and the Charlotte Invitational.