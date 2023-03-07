Charlotte softball team hosts No. 15 Duke University on Wednesday, March 8. following a 1-4 turnout in the GCU/ASU Classic.
The 49ers took on two ranked teams in the GCU/ASU Classic, No. 23 Arizona State University Sun Devils and No. 11/12 University of Washington Huskies. The 49ers topped the Sun Devils 11-5 but dropped to the Huskies 10-0.
Charlotte aims to outshine the Blue Devils to help improve their overall record of 10-8 this season, 6-2 playing at home.
Matchup history
Both programs have met a total of four times in the past five years. The Blue Devils lead the overall series with a 3-1 record.
The 49ers lost the most recent contest on March 9, 2022, falling 9-1. The 49ers were ranked No. 25, while the Blue Devils were ranked No. 13.
Scouting the 49ers
Graduate student infielder Kassidy Krupit leads the 49ers in hits, currently with 23 this season and two home runs. Krupit aided Charlotte against the University of New Mexico with hits and runs.
Freshman pitcher Lena Elkins was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 20 after throwing a no-hitter performance against St. John's University on Feb. 17. Elkins got the start of the game, striking out eight of the players.
Graduate student outfielder Bailey Vannoy has made a name for herself by breaking several records at Charlotte. Vannoy broke the program record for most RBIs in a career, surpassing the 158 mark.
Sophomore infielder Ella Chancey is notorious for hitting home runs throughout the season. Chancey most recently saw a homer against Grand Canyon University on March 4.
Scouting the Blue Devils
The Blue Devils have a 17-4 overall record and are coming off a 3-2 series win against the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Sophomore infielder Ana Gold hit a three-run walk-off home run to end the game against Notre Dame on March 5. Gold finished the weekend series with six runs, two walks and three home runs.
Gold has been recognized as ACC Player of the Week following her performance against the Fighting Irish, as well as her game-ending RBI single against North Carolina Central University.
Junior pitcher Jala Wright held a no-hitter game before being pulled in the sixth inning against the Fighting Irish in the last game of the series. Wright and junior pitcher Claire Davidson combined for eight strikeouts on March 3.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, March 8, at the Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m., and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.