The Charlotte softball team recorded two wins in the Conference USA (C-USA) Championship tournament on Wednesday, May 11. The 49ers won seven of their last eight regular-season matchups and carried the momentum into the C-USA tournament, picking up wins against No. 6 seed the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and No. 3 seed Western Kentucky University (WKU).
Game one: Charlotte 8, UAB 0
It took a mere five innings for the 49ers to take down the Blazers, shutting them out while winning the game 8-0.
Senior 49er Lindsey Walljasper led the Niners to the blowout win, dishing out her first career shutout since coming to Charlotte. In the five innings pitched for Walljasper, she struck out three while allowing just two hits and two walks on the day. This was her fewest hits allowed in a game this season where she pitched more than a single inning.
While the 49ers could only pick up a single hit in the first two innings, the third and fifth were all they needed, picking up all of their runs in those innings. The third inning saw six of Charlotte's eight runs on the day, coming off of just four hits.
The other two runs came in the top of the fifth to further extend the 49ers' lead. The first of the two runs came from an error, bringing Grace Johnson home, while the second came off a sacrifice fly from Cori Henderson. UAB had two outs and no hits in the last frame before Walljasper sealed the game with a strikeout.
Lexi Wagner had three of Charlotte's six RBIs, all coming from a single hit in the third inning which gave Charlotte a 6-0 lead. Wagner and Kourtney Gremillion were the only two 49ers with multiple hits in the game. All of Charlotte's eight runs came from different players.
Game two: Charlotte 6, Western Kentucky 5
The second victory of the day for the 49ers was a narrow one which saw Charlotte make a big comeback after trailing 5-2 after the fifth inning.
Charlotte took the early lead in the first frame with an RBI from Madelyn Wright and Mekalya Frazier reaching home on a fielding error. This two-run lead was quickly cut down to one in the next frame from the Niners' fielding error.
Charlotte could not pick up hits in the next two innings, giving WKU a chance to tie it up, which they did off a solo homer from their third baseman Taylor Sanders. Following two more hitless innings for Charlotte, WKU scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a three-run lead.
Charlotte answered in the next frame, putting up four runs to retake the lead. The first two runs came from a two-run RBI double by Walljasper, and a two-run homer by Henderson put the 49ers back ahead 6-5. Charlotte held WKU hitless in the next two innings securing the win and sending Charlotte to the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament.
Henderson and Walljasper not only gave Charlotte four of their six runs but were the only 49ers with multi-hit and RBI games. Wright struggled on the mound, allowing five runs on six hits in five innings. Walljasper had another successful game pitching, recording a save by allowing just a single hit in her two innings pitched.
Bailey Vannoy, who set the single-season home run record earlier in the year recorded, hit number 72 on the season to break the Charlotte single-season record.
Next Up:
In the quarterfinals, Charlotte will be back in action against No. 2 seed North Texas. These two teams faced off in late March 2022 during a rough patch for Charlotte. The Mean Green won the series two games to one.
The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 12, at Lovelace Stadium in Denton, Texas. This will be the first game of the tournament for North Texas.
