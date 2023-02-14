Charlotte softball opened the 2023 season by hosting the Charlotte Invitational at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium from Feb. 9 through Feb. 12. The 49ers went 3-1 during the weekend, giving them a positive record to start the year.
The 49ers were slated to play against South Carolina University, Miami University, Campbell University and East Tennessee State University (ETSU).
Day one
The 49ers started the invitational off competing against South Carolina on Thursday, Feb. 9.
With home runs from Bailey Vannoy, Kassidy Krupit and Ella Chancey, this five-inning season-opening win came from a four-strikeout performance by Georgeanna Barefoot, leading to a 9-1 victory.
Playing in front of a record 950 fans, Head Coach Ashley Chastain believes the crowd atmosphere plays a significant part in motivating players to make a difference.
"I just keep telling Niner Nation to keep showing up, and we'll keep putting a great product on the field," said Chastain.
Day two
Charlotte took on two games on Friday, Feb. 10, playing against Miami first, followed by Campbell.
The 49ers started strong early with a 2-0 lead over reigning Mid-American Conference champions Miami who have taken the conference title in the previous two seasons.
Following back-to-back scoreless innings, the Redhawks scored two home runs in the fourth, putting them up 3-2.
Sophomore Pitcher Sam Gress took over the mound mid-game securing a strikeout in the fifth.
After a hit-by-pitch, freshman Lexi Winters received a walk before being brought home on a two-run homer by Arianna Rodi on the next at-bat. Charlotte went into the sixth inning with a score of 5-3.
Leaving no room for mistakes, Gress finished the Redhawks with a strikeout to seal Charlotte's second straight victory to open the season.
"I am really proud of the team for getting the victory," said Chastain. "Miami is a really good team, and they have a lot of experience. I felt like we came out and played really well against them in that game."
In the second game of the day, Charlotte faced the Fighting Camels, who recently won the Big South Championship in the 2022 season.
Campbell's pitcher Isabella Smith proved a formidable contender for the 49ers, keeping Charlotte scoreless until the third inning.
The two teams were tied 1-1 coming into the fourth, a score that remained for eight quiet innings until the twelfth, when the Fighting Camels took a 6-1 lead and gave the 49ers their first loss.
"We beat ourselves in a lot of ways. We didn't play clean defense, and we didn't have the offense we needed in crucial situations," said Chastain. "We just didn't make the adjustment there, but we will come back (on Saturday) and put together a good game against ETSU."
Day three
Coming in with a 2-1 standing, Charlotte was ready to face ETSU on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Throughout the first five innings, the game was a pitcher's duel as both teams were kept scoreless. Barefoot only allowed three hits during that time, minimizing any chance of home runs.
ETSU got on the board in the sixth with a home run and took a one-run lead. Charlotte responded with stolen and loaded bases.
Krupit sent the ball to the left-center field, clearing the bases and allowing three runners to reach the home base. A single by Madelyn Wright brought Krupit home and capped off a huge eight-run inning for the 49ers.
Barefoot closed out the last inning to secure the game victory, now standing at 3-1 overall in her first season with Charlotte.
Day four
Sunday's game, which was set to be the second match between Charlotte and South Carolina, was canceled due to rain.
Up next
Charlotte will travel to Athens, Ga., to participate in the Red and Black Showcase.
The 49ers will first battle St. John's University on Feb. 17 at 10:30 p.m.