The Charlotte softball team defeated the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels on Wednesday, April 28, in Chapel Hill, N.C., 3-2.
The 49ers now move to 27-17 overall and hold an out-of-conference record of 15-12. Charlotte has fared well against Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams, taking three wins out of five matchups against ACC squads. On top of beating the Tar Heels, Charlotte has also beaten Virginia Tech University and Georgia Tech University.
"I'm really proud of the team. It came down to the top of the second for us," said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. "We executed a couple of bunts and a squeeze play. When your all-American hitter can come through with a squeeze play was huge. It was kind of a testament that we would figure it out in any way possible. We struck out a lot just looking at the box score, but I felt the execution of that one inning really won us the game. Lexi Wagner started that inning for us with a single. A bunt by MaKalah Mitchell and a squeeze by Bailey Vannoy. It was just all around a really well-executed inning for us. On the other side of the ball, I thought we played great defense, which was the goal coming in. Against their offense and their slap-and-run game, we knew we were going to have to play good defense all night to give ourselves a chance to win behind yet another stellar performance by Sam Gress. Just really proud of the whole team, especially for how they executed at the top of the second and the solid defense all game long."
How it happened
After a quiet first inning, Charlotte came to life in the second inning. With the bases loaded, Kassidy Krupit hit a timely single to score two runs. Then, Vannoy hit a sacrifice ground ball to score another run. After the second, the 49ers led 3-0.
The game got tense in the sixth when UNC started a comeback. Bri Stubbs and Abby Settlemyre both had ground outs that scored a run. The Tar Heels narrowed Charlotte's lead to 3-2.'
The 49ers were held scoreless in the seventh, giving UNC one last opportunity. However, Gress pitched three straight outs to give Charlotte the victory 3-2.
Takeaways
Gress' pitching outing was a key to Charlotte's victory. Pitching all seven innings, she only gave up four hits, two runs and two strikeouts. Her ability to close out the seventh with three straight outs let the 49ers close out a tight battle.
Krupit and Vannoy's ability to capitalize with the bases loaded in the second gave Charlotte an advantage early. This was key in the game as Charlotte struggled the rest of the game batting.
Up next
Charlotte travels down to take on Louisiana Tech University in a weekend series to be played from Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30. The 49ers will be tested to try to stay atop the Conference USA standings taking on the No. 4 ranked team in the conference. All three games will be streaming live on CUSA.tv