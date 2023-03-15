Charlotte softball took down the Louisville University Cardinals in a 10-2 midweek blowout at home on Tuesday, March 14.
Despite a slow start from either side of the plate, Charlotte found a way to tack on a number of runs to win.
"I thought the game went really well; our offense exploded," said infielder Kassidy Krupit. "We took advantage of their mistakes, and at the end of the day, we got the run-roll win. We did a great job offensively and defensively just holding them down and sucking the life out of them."
How it happened
As the first inning came to a close, both teams finished with one hit and zero runs on the board.
Following a scoreless first inning, neither the 49ers nor the Cardinals could pull away with a lead. While the 49ers could keep the Cardinals hitless, they failed to capitalize on their one hit.
Following a walk from Lexi Winters, Ashleigh Washington hit the ball over the center-field wall, resulting in a two-run homer and putting the 49ers up 2-0.
The Cardinals earned their first run shortly after, getting on the board in the top of the fourth inning.
Charlotte outscored the Cardinals 2-1 in the fourth, resulting in a 4-1 lead after earning a two-RBI single to end the inning.
With bases loaded, Anna Devereaux hit a single, bringing two of three runners home to extend the lead to four with the 49ers up 6-2.
Through five innings, the 49ers led 9-2 after a triple by Winter, allowing three runners to reach home plate.
A hit into left field by Savanna Nguyen gave Krupit the opportunity for their tenth point.
The score off Nguyen's RBI ended the game early, earning Charlotte the 10-2 victory.
Takeaways
Krupit went 3-3 at bat, hitting three of Charlotte's 11 hits, and had a walk on her fourth at-bat. The performance was a big improvement from her outcome in the Florida International University series, where she only earned one hit and two walks on seven at-bats, putting up a more efficient performance overall.
"I think it's just sticking to my process," said Krupit when asked what goes into the bounce-back performance. "I know myself by now, and I know how to get out of certain areas to improve, so I just focused and went to work, and it paid off today. I think this is a great feeling for tomorrow. I'm ready to go. I know the teams ready to go compete at Clemson."
Several players, such as Nguyen and Devereaux, came in clutch at the plate, providing the 49ers with a cushion in the lead.
"A big performance from Savanna Nguyen, a couple of walks, got on base a couple of times, and it's huge when the bottom of your order gets on base a lot. That is a good aspect for us on the day," said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. "Anna Devereaux came through to win the game for us. What a story of perseverance and grit, and she continues to be really mature emotionally when we give her opportunities. I think she doesn't make moments too big, keeps them small, and comes through for her team."
Next up
Charlotte will head to South Carolina to face No. 4 Clemson University.
"Really excited for the opportunity to go down there," said Chastain. "They are doing really well this year. I respect their staff and all their players. They have talented players and good coaches. That's exactly where we want to be. Our team gets up for big matchups, and I think they're really looking forward to it."
The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. The series will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.