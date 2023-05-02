The Charlotte 49ers softball team won their weekend series against Louisiana Tech University 2-1, closing out with an extra inning thriller on Sunday, April 30, in Ruston, Louisiana.
The 49ers improve their record to 29-18 overall and 14-6 in Conference USA play. The 49ers outscored La Tech by 14-6 with eight runs scored in the second game of the series.
Game one
The 49ers dropped game one 4-3, with Sam Gress given the loss.
The 49ers got on the board first in the second inning, with Cori Hoffler scoring off of a wild pitch with Ashleigh Washington advancing to second base.
In the third inning, La Tech tied the score with a single from Kate Cooper, scoring Sierr Sacco.
Bailey Vannoy hits a solo home run in the fifth, giving the 49ers a brief lead as La Tech reclaimed it in the bottom of the inning with a three-run home run from Kate Cooper.
The three-run homer off Gress gave the Lady Techsters a two-run lead. Gress had a solid performance otherwise, with five strikeouts out of 22 at-bats.
In the final inning, Washington brought the 49ers within one as she hit a solo home run, making the score 4-3, but the 49ers fell short of tying up the game, leaving one runner on base.
Game two
Back on the mound for game two, Gress helped the 49ers rebound from their defeat on Friday afternoon.
Scoring in the third inning for the 49ers was Ella Chancey coming home off of a sacrifice fly from Washington. Kassidy Krupit then hit a single to score Lexi Wagner, giving the 49ers a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, La Tech scored with an RBI single by Neel, the only run La Tech scored the whole game between Gress' and Lena Elkins' pitching.
49ers scored three runs in the fifth inning, with London Dirks coming home after Makalah Mitchell singled through the left side. Kiyah Garrett hit a sacrifice fly to bring Vannoy home before an RBI double by Chancey rounded out scoring in the fifth, 5-1.
In the sixth inning, the 49ers added two more runs as Mitchell singled, again scoring Washington. Madelyn Wright singled through right field, scoring Krupit and ending the game with a final score of 8-1.
Game three
Gress had her fourth straight start on the mound, going the full nine innings with six strikeouts and allowing just one run scored.
Scoring started in the third inning with a solo home run off the bat of Krupit to center field, battling a 3-2 count.
For La Tech in the fifth inning, Neel hit a sacrifice fly to score Sacco, tying the game up 1-1. After allowing the score in the fifth, Gress put up 1-2-3 innings for the remainder of the game.
Despite the solid effort from Gress on the mound, the 49ers couldn't reach home, pushing the game to extra innings.
Heading into the top of the ninth, Vannoy got on base with a single who reached second followed by a bunt from Mitchell. Next up to the plate, Winters bunted, advancing both runners. The Lady Techter shortstop bobbled a grounder by Chancey, allowing two runners to score, giving the 49ers a 3-1 lead.
Gress closed out the game in the following frame, sealing the series win for the 49ers.
Next up
The Charlotte 49ers softball team will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) in Greensboro, N.C. at 6 p.m. The 49ers looking for redemption as this is the second meeting this season against UNCG.