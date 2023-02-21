The first two series of the season are in the books for Charlotte softball, and the biggest takeaway is how the new transfers for the 49ers have made an instant impact.
Transfers Kassidy Krupit, Georgeanna "GG" Barefoot and Sam Gress have had impressive starts to the season. Krupit was named the Conference USA (C-USA) Player of the Week on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
"They've been really impactful," said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. "It was a really cool moment for us as a staff; all three of our transfers from the summer for this team had a large impact on all of our games so far."
Kassidy Krupit
Krupit is a transfer from the University of South Carolina, who the 49ers added in July. It did not take long for Krupit to earn the first-base role and become an impact player for the team, putting up what Chastain called a "stellar weekend."
"We as a staff have talked months about the impact Kass could have on our offense," said Chastain. "I recruited Kass when she was a kid, like in high school. Kass has always been able to hit, and now I think she's mature enough to get in the box and to have the right mindset and the right plan and approach to match her skill set. So you're seeing a lot of success from her right away."
Krupit's success at bat in the first series showed her potential instantly, earning her C-USA Player of the Week in the first week of the season. This conference-leading performance was highlighted by 16 at-bats, resulting in eight hits, two home runs, four runs and eight RBIs, which are all team highs.
Kass Puttin In That Work!!!Your C-USA Player of Week pic.twitter.com/tvTBuLHc9Y— Charlotte Softball (@CharlotteSB) February 13, 2023
"It felt great to show the work we've put in as a team," said Krupit. "Credit goes to the team because the team and coaches have gotten everyone prepared for our opening weekend, and I wouldn't be where I am without this coaching and this team and the support around me."
Chastain said that Krupit's performance not only shows in the stats but also impacts her teammates significantly.
"We're really excited to have her and Bailey [Vannoy] stacked on top of each other in the lineup," said Chastain. "Kass' performance this weekend takes a lot of pressure off of her [Bailey Vannoy], takes a lot of pressure off of the offense, that we have other people that can get the job done at a really high level."
Georgeanna Barefoot
Barefoot started on the mound twice in the opening series, facing South Carolina and East Tennessee State University and taking the win in both.
Barefoot handled the pressure well, pitching 13 innings with seven strikeouts in two games while allowing just 11 hits and two runs.
"It's great; I couldn't have done it without my defense out there," said Barefoot. "They had my back the whole time. They made all the plays they needed to, so it made it very easy."
With both players finding their place on the new squad, Barefoot and Krupit grew close to each other as they developed relationships with the rest of the team.
"Me and her have become pretty close, transferring in together," said Barefoot. "We got to know each other just being new kids out there, but Kass is a very good ball player, one of the best I've ever been around. Her love for the game is just so exciting to be around.
Chastain said Barefoot came up big in the opening series.
"We expect GG to be our ace right out of the gate," said Chastain. "I think her confidence is the biggest difference for her at this point in their career. We've developed other pitches she didn't have previous to coming to Charlotte. Now she's got other tools in her toolbox. I wasn't surprised she had two great games; I really expect more of that from her."
Sam Gress
Through three games pitched and two starts, Gress has a batting average allowed of .200 and an ERA of 1.26; both are second-best on the team. In 16.2 innings pitched, she has allowed 12 hits and five runs, but her 11 strikeouts tie for best on the squad.
Chastain said Gress brings a competitive spirit to the squad.
"Sam Gress really pitched with a lot of fire and handled that role really well," said Chastain."
The duo of Gress and Barefoot are a significant portion of the team's game plan from the mound.
"Sam and GG being pitchers, I think I have expectations for them to be a big part of what we're doing," said Chastain. "I think they're good enough to help us win a lot. I believe that they're going to have a large impact."
Next up
The softball squad will host another series with the Queen City Classic, where they will face Penn State University, Boston University Kent State, Kent State University and Georgia Tech University.
In last season's Queen City Classic, the 49ers swept the weekend, taking down all four teams with a combined score of 22-8.
This weekend series will stretch Feb. 24-26 at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.