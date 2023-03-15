The Charlotte softball team hits the road to face the No. 4 Clemson University Tigers in Clemson, S.C., on March 15.
The 49ers are coming off a 10-2 win against the University of Louisville Cardinals. The Tigers will be Charlotte's second Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponent of the week. The Tigers also mark the 49ers' sixth matchup against a ranked team this season.
"It's definitely going to be a difficult matchup going on the road with their environment and their crowd," said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. "For us, it's all about sticking with our process and not making this game any bigger than it is. We need to pitch well and put up another strong offensive performance. We are excited about it, and I know the team is going to get up for it."
Matchup history
The programs have met on three different occasions. The Tigers are currently undefeated when playing against the 49ers.
The 49ers lost the most recent matchup 5-2, hosting Clemson on February 23, 2022.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers hold a 13-10 overall record and a 2-1 record in Conference-USA play.
Playing against the Cardinals, the 49ers saw 10 runs coming off 11 hits. Savanna Nguyen and Kassidy Krupit led the team with two runs each, and Ashleigh Washington tallied her fifth home run.
Krupit's .366 batting average ranks No. 11 in the conference while leading the team with 20 runs batted in and 26 hits.
Catcher Bailey Vannoy leads the team with seven home runs and 22 runs scored, hitting a .305 batting average.
Pitcher Sam Gress ended the game against the Cardinals by giving up just two runs off seven hits. Gress reached her season high of six strikeouts on March 10, playing against the Florida International University Panthers, and holds a total of 33 strikeouts.
Charlotte ranks No. 17 in the nation for home runs per game and No. 28 in the nation in fielding percentage at .977.
Scouting the Tigers
The Tigers stand with a 25-1 overall record and a 3-0 record in ACC play.
The Tigers secured a program-record winning streak of 23 games after defeating the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Spartans on March 11.
Pitcher Valerie Cagle pitched for the full seven innings against the Spartans and tallied eight strikeouts. Cagle has a .525 batting average, ranking in the top five in the country, along with eight home runs.
McKenzie Clark sits at a .414 batting average and has secured seven home runs with 21 runs.
The Tigers are notorious for catching an early lead, hitching nine runs in just the first inning against the Jacksonville University Dolphins on March 11, prior to the Spartans.
The Tigers hold opponents to a .176 batting average and have collectively struck out 156 hitters and only allowed 21 runs.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
The 49ers have seen loaded bases in early innings but failed to follow through. Competing against the Tigers calls for taking advantage of them as the Tigers will take on early leads.
Pitching production has to be solid as the majority of the Tiger players have a batting average near the .400s
"Really excited for the opportunity to go down there," said Chastain. "They are doing really well this year. I respect their staff and all their players. They have talented players and good coaches. That's exactly where we want to be. Our team gets up for big matchups, and I think they're really looking forward to it."
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the Clemson Tigers at the McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on March 15. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. and will be available to stream through the ACC Network.