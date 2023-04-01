The Charlotte softball will take on the Western Kentucky University (WKU) Hilltoppers in a pivotal Conference USA (C-USA) battle. WKU currently sits atop the C-USA rankings 5-1, with the 7-2 49ers hot on their heels. The three-game series was slated to kick off on Friday, March 31, but the first game was postponed to Saturday.
Saturday, April 1, will now feature a doubleheader, with the first game set for 2 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m. The series will wrap up on Sunday, April 2, with a 1 p.m. first pitch. All games will be played at the WKU Softball Complex in Bowling Green, KY.
Looking at the 49ers
The Charlotte squad sits at 19-13 on the season, including a second-best 7-2 mark in C-USA play. The 49ers will be looking to bounce back after their last outing ended in a 4-2 loss against the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Spartans, which snapped a five-game winning streak.
A trio of hitters leads the 49ers. These are Kassidy Krupit, Bailey Vannoy and Ashleigh Washington. All three hold batting averages over .300 and an OPS over 1.000, making them the only three qualified hitters on the team with those numbers thus far.
Krupit is currently the team leader in batting average, holding a .385 mark, and is also the team leader in hits (40) and RBIs (28). Vannoy currently leads the team in home runs (9), SLG% (.736) and OPS (1.214).
The Charlotte pitching staff is led by reigning C-USA Pitcher of the Week, Sam Gress. The sophomore holds team bests in ERA (2.05) and WHIP (1.13). She also holds the team's only winning record with a 12-5 mark on the season thus far. The Charlotte rotation also features freshman right-hander Lena Elkins, who currently has a 4.35 ERA, and junior right-hander Georgeanna Barefoot, who holds a 5.40 ERA.
Overall, the 49ers are hitting .270/.382/.478 as a team. Conversely, opponents are hitting .284/.340/.439 against them. Charlotte also holds a 3.56 team ERA and 1.41 team WHIP, while opponents hold a 4.55 ERA and 1.59 WHIP against the 49ers.
Scouting the Hilltoppers
The Hilltoppers enter the weekend with a 20-10 record and boast a conference-best 5-1 mark in C-USA play. They will also be looking for a bounce-back win, as their last outing ended in a 2-0 loss to the Belmont Bruins.
The WKU lineup is a potent bunch with five hitters with batting averages over .300 and six with an OBP over .400.
Leading the charge is senior Taylor Sanders, who holds team bests in OPS (1.191), SLG% (.717), RBIs (39), and home runs (9). Right behind Sanders is fifth-year senior Faith Hegh, who currently holds team bests in batting average (.396) and OBP (.482). Overall, the Hilltopper lineup features a dynamic blend of hitting and power from top to bottom.
The WKU pitching staff is led by senior right-hander Katie Gardner who currently leads the team in ERA (3.54), starts (19) and wins (9). The Hilltoppers rotation also features freshman reliever Maddy Wood, who holds the team's second-best ERA (4.01) and is tied for the team lead in WHIP (1.31).
Gardner is the staff's workhorse, pitching over 109 innings on the season thus far, with the next closest pitcher at 46.2 innings.
Overall, the Hilltoppers are hitting .314/.408/.433 on the season while holding opponents to .236/.328/.376 at the plate. WKU pitchers currently hold a 4.00 ERA and 1.38 WHIP on the season, with opposing staffs holding a collective 6.49 ERA and 1.91 WHIP.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
Pitching will be paramount to a 49er series win.
The Hilltoppers boast the conference's top offense and easy outs are few and far between. It will be challenging to completely shut down an offense this potent, but Charlotte must limit walks and extra-base hits. If they can do that, the Hilltopper pitching staff has proven to be the weaker link of the team. The Charlotte pitching staff has to give their offense a chance by keeping the game close.
Gameday
The doubleheader games are set to begin at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 1.
The series will wrap up on April 2 at 1 p.m. All games will be played at the WKU Softball Complex in Bowling Green, KY.