The Charlotte softball welcomes the Longwood University Lancers to Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium on Wednesday, April 19.
The 49ers are coming off a close three-game series against Conference USA (C-USA) opponent the University of North Texas, who Charlotte beat 4-3 in game one before losing the next two consecutive games in 3-2 and 6-2 contests, respectively.
The Lancers are coming off of a three-game series of their own, beating Charleston Southern University in both of the doubleheader matches on Saturday, April 15, before losing on the final game of the series on Sunday, April 16.
Matchup history
The 49ers and Lancers have crossed paths twice, duking it out in 2017 and then once again sparring in 2021, with Charlotte coming out victorious in both games.
This will be the first time Charlotte has welcomed the Lancers to Sue M Daughtridge Stadium, as their two previous matchups took place at natural sites.
Scouting the Niners
Charlotte comes into this midweek game at 25-17, sporting a 12-5 conference record after losing two back-to-back games to C-USA opponent North Texas. Charlotte drops to second in C-USA standings, with Florida Atlantic Univerity's 11-4 record now holding sole ownership of the No. 1 spot.
Charlotte started strong against the Mean Green, with an impressive 10-strikeout performance from pitcher Sam Gress in game one.
In game two, pitcher Lena Elkins gave her own impressive performance, holding the Mean Green to just one run until the last inning, where two runs were scored. The offense could not support Elkins, and Charlotte lost their first of two games in the series.
The 49ers have continued to put together gritty performances from the bullpen and great fielding but lack the consistency on offense to stay competitive in close games.
Catcher Bailey Vannoy leads the team in runs and home runs, with 35 and 10, respectively. Vannoy also sports a .307 batting average, which is only beaten by Madelyn Wright and Kassidy Krupit.
Scouting the Lancers
Longwood currently sits at a respectable 21-15 record, with an 8-3 conference record, sitting them comfortably at No. 2 in the Big South Conference.
The Lancers have had a solid bullpen themselves in 2023, setting up for a defensive matchup against the 49ers.
The Lancers are led by start infielder Jaden Pone, whose 29 runs and .408 batting average have carried their offense to numerous wins.
At the mound, pitchers Reggie Kanagawa, Maggie Chapin and Er'ron Burton have held down the fort and helped the Lancers scrape out some close wins, with Burton and Kanagawa sporting winning records when they start games.
Kanagawa and Burton both started against Charleston Southern for their three-game series, with each pitcher securing a win for the Lancers in tight matchups.
Key to a Charlotte victory
Both teams are gritty and defensive-minded, similar to the matchup in Charlotte's tough loss to Liberty University on Wednesday, April 12.
To not repeat the mistakes of the past, the 49ers need to score runs early in often versus the Lancers, letting the pitchers close out the game.
Designated hitter Ashleigh Washington could be primed for a big performance against the Lancers, as she has managed to send eight balls over the wall this year, helping the offensive efforts with Vannoy and Krupit.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte welcomes the Lancers to Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.