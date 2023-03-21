The Charlotte softball team defeated the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls in a three-game C-USA series from March 17 to March 18. The 49ers won the first matchup before splitting the doubleheader on the following day.
Charlotte moves to 15-12 overall and 4-2 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. FAU sits 19-10 overall and 3-3 in C-USA matches.
"What a gritty performance," said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. "Obviously, game two of the series didn't go the way we wanted, but we reset our focus for game three, and I still thought we started slow. It kind of seemed in the middle of the game, in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, we played like we were a little tight. We just found a way to win, which is what it's about."
Game one
Charlotte got off to a quick start in game one as a sacrifice fly by Bailey Vannoy scored the 49ers' first run.
Charlotte added to their lead in the third as Kassidy Krupit homered to score two more runs followed by a solo home run by Vannoy. Charlotte led 4-0 following the frame.
The 49ers picked up where they left off in the following inning, as Kiyah Garrett doubled to score a run prior to Krupit picking up her second RBI with a single that brought Garrett home. Charlotte's lead was extended to 6-0 after four innings.
Ashleigh Washington's RBI triple in the sixth increased Charlotte's lead to 7-0.
The Owls got a momentum boost in the sixth, with Zoey Jones singling to score FAU's first run. Kaitlyn Cunningham followed behind with a sacrifice line drive for the Owls to cut into the lead 7-2.
Vannoy hit her second home run in the seventh before Charlotte closed \ the game out with the 8-2 win.
Game two
The first game of the doubleheader saw little action as both teams remained tied at zero after four innings.
FAU scored first as Olivia Peterson homered in the fifth, giving the owls a 1-0 lead.
FAU's momentum only increased in the sixth as Jones singled to score a run. Peterson then singled to bring home two more runners to advance the lead 4-0.
Charlotte was unable to answer in the seventh, as the Owls completed the shutout 4-0.
Game three
A Jones groundout brought home a runner early for the Owls to give FAU an early lead after one, 1-0.
Abby Ota singled to score the Owls' second run, giving them a 2-0 advantage through two.
Charlotte began mounting a comeback in the seventh as Krupit and Madelyn Wright both singled to even the score at two-apiece.
The game came down to the wire as extra innings were needed to decide the winner. The 49ers took the lead in the ninth from a clutch home run from Washington.
The Washington home run gave the 49ers the win as Charlotte held the Owls to just one hit in the final frame before earning three-straight outs.
Takeaways
Sam Gress led the way pitching for the Niners, picking up her eighth and ninth wins. Gress combined for 16 strikeouts and only allowed the Owls four runs.
Krupit and Wright were the sparks Charlotte needed in the doubleheader as they scored the first two runs for Charlotte on Saturday after being held scoreless in the first matchup.
Vannoy continues to be a big contributor, especially with home runs. In Charlotte's 8-2 victory in game one, Vannoy hit two homes runs. These two homers broke the C-USA record for most hit in a single career.
Up next
Charlotte travels up to Blacksburg, Va., to take on the No. 11 Virginia Tech University Hokies. The game will be played on Wednesday, March 22, at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACC Network extra.