The Charlotte softball team walked away with two wins against the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers in the three-game series from March 10-March 11 at home to open 2023 conference play.
As the first games of the conference season, it leaves Charlotte with a winning record in both total games and conference play.
With no Conference USA (C-USA) rival sweeping their opponent to open conference play, the 49ers sit tied for first in C-USA with a 2-1 conference record.
"I was really disappointed in not being able to get the sweep," said Head Coach Ashley Chastain. I thought it really came down to us not being able to make adjustments at the plate. We had two hits in the game and it's going to be hard to win games when you only get two hits. We just couldn't figure it out at the plate; we will go back and figure it out this week."
Game one
Despite a slow start to the game, a strong second half allowed Charlotte to push ahead and hold down the lead to an 8-5 victory.
A back-and-forth first inning helped the 49ers to an early 2-1 lead on an error by the Panthers.
FIU improved in the second, scoring three runs on two errors by Charlotte. However, in the following frame, a wild pitch allowed freshman Savanna Nguyen to score for the Green and White after FIU intentionally loaded the bases on an at-bat by graduate student Bailey Vannoy narrowed the deficit back down to one.
Momentum took a shift in the fourth innings for the 49ers. With one runner on first, Charlotte freshman Lexi Winters fired a ball over the left-field wall for a two-run homer. Later on, the 49ers scored two more runs, with freshman Emma Tisdale scoring on an error. Charlotte regained the lead 7-5 following the four-run frame.
Despite her rocky start, allowing eight hits and five runs in the first three innings, Charlotte pitcher Sam Gress, went on to pitch four scoreless innings in a row to close the game out 8-5 in Charlotte's favor.
"I think it's pretty evident that we didn't get off to the best start… Emma had that great baserunning decision there," said Gress. "I think that's when things started to click for us."
Game two
A strong second contest in the first game of the day-two doubleheader by Charlotte led to a series win.
Things heated up in the second inning on a home run by senior Cori Hoffler. An error by the Panthers allowed Charlotte to score one run, followed by another on the same single by graduate student Lexi Wagner. A second home run, coming from Vannoy, rounded out the five-run inning.
Freshman Lena Elkins performed well in the circle, holding the Panthers to only two hits during the game.
"I'm really proud of the game by Lena Elkins," said Chastain. "For that to be her first Conference USA win as a two-hit shutout powered by a run rule offense, I thought it was in all facets a fantastic win for the team. To solidify the series win in the game was great. I'm proud of Lena and the entire offense. I thought game two of the series was awesome."
A third home run, this time by sophomore Ella Chancey, and senior Madelyn Wright's two-run single left Charlotte ahead 8-0 by the fifth inning, the last inning of play.
Game three
Having won the series, Charlotte found themselves on the back foot in a 5-3 loss to FIU.
The Panthers took an early lead in the second on a single by FIU's Ella Whitney, who found four hits in four at-bats during the game.
Charlotte scored three runs in the fifth on a home run by Kassidy Krupit, but a three-run seventh inning gave FIU the strength needed to win out.
Takeaways
Some troubles in fielding concealed capable pitching by the Charlotte pitching staff. In game one, Gress allowed only two runs of the five scored and struck out the side in the fifth. Meanwhile, Elkins earned her second win of the season after a no-hitter on Feb. 17.
Charlotte's strong victories offer a positive outlook toward their prospects as conference play progresses. The late rally in game one, the decisive victory in game two and the close loss in the third game showcases a capable team that, once in the zone, offers a potent effort on both sides of the ball.
Before the series, Charlotte sat No. 29 in the nation, according to NCAA women's softball RPI. Following the 2-1 series, their position has the chance to improve.
Chastain seemed discontent with the series win, focusing on what led to their one loss and how they need to make improvements prior to heading into a stretch of formidable foes.
"We have a tough week ahead of us with Louisville on Tuesday, Clemson Wednesday, and then we travel to Florida Atlantic for our second conference series next weekend," said Chastain. "We won't have much time to dwell on negative emotion about the loss, but I'm disappointed we couldn't pull out the sweep, and I thought it was just due to the fact that we couldn't make any adjustments at the plate. We had some opportunity to get momentum, and we just couldn't do it."
Next up
Charlotte softball remains home to play a single game against the University of Louisville Cardinals in Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.