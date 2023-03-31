Despite last-minute success, the Charlotte softball team fell short of victory against the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) Spartans at home on Wednesday, March 29, in a 4-2 loss. The result brings Charlotte to 19-13 on the season.
“I think it was a tough loss for us as a team, but we have a big conference series for us this weekend [against Western Kentucky University]... it’s a quick turnaround time, and [we] focus on the next series,” said freshman Lexi Winters.
How it happened
The early innings of the game resulted in a stalemate as the 49ers and Spartans struggled to make ground against their opponent. While UNCG produced more hits, Charlotte’s defense prevented gain from the effort, leaving six runners on bases in the first four innings.
UNCG came close to reaching home plate in the third, with three runners on base before Charlotte’s pitcher sophomore Sam Gress put the effort to bed.
“I was just in attack mode,” said Gress. “I wanted to get the batter out for my team so we could get back into the dugout and start hitting.”
One major issue for the 49ers came from a limited offensive power during the game. Whereas the Spartans earned six of ten total hits in the first four innings, Charlotte came away with two of three total. Freshman Savanna Nguyen and junior Ashleigh Washington earned hits in separate innings, culminating in a piecemeal attack against UNCG.
The Spartans seized upon an opportunity to shift momentum in the top of the fifth. After a walk to start the frame, a reach on a bunt put two runners on base. With two outs, UNCG’s Blayke Batten loosed a homerun well clear of the fence to bring home three runs for the team.
In the next inning, a fourth run found its way home after a triple gave the Spartans a runner in scoring position, soon followed by a base hit.
Even with the earlier success, a late-game rally gave the 49ers a shot at fighting back. In the bottom of the sixth, junior Kiyah Garrett drew a walk to start the inning. This put the pinch runner, junior MaKalah Mitchell, in a position to capitalize upon graduate student Kassidy Krupit’s double and bring in a run for the Green and White.
In the seventh inning, graduate student Bailey Vannoy earned a lead-off walk against UNCG’s starter and then advanced to second on a passed ball.
The Spartans switched out pitchers, but the change did little to help when Nguyen reached base after being hit with a ball. Senior Cori Hoffler soon got hit as well.
With the bases loaded and UNCG’s starter back in the game, Charlotte got one run home on a fouled-out ball by freshman Arianna Rodi. However, the 49ers could not continue the effort, and a foul and a strike ended the contest 4-2 in the Spartans’ favor.
Takeaways
Ultimately, the loss is of limited importance for the team in terms of its effect on championship contention. The leadup to the series against Western Kentucky University (WKU), a conference opponent, gives a chance for the 49ers to improve where it counts.
“I’m really disappointed in how we came out," said Vannoy. "We always know that Greensboro is always a tough matchup, and so I think our preparation… just kind of take what we prep into the game a little bit better than what we did tonight."
Next up
Charlotte softball flies out to Bowling Green, Ky., to face the WKU Hilltoppers in a three-game series from April 1-2. The First Saturday game starts at 2 p.m. The series will be available on the Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network.