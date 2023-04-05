The Charlotte softball team beat the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers 5-1 at St. John Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Tuesday, April 4.
The 49ers started fighting from behind after Coastal Carolina jumped out to an early start, but thanks to a grand slam from Charlotte's Kiyah Garrett, the 49ers propelled themselves to a solid lead they never relinquished.
"I thought we struggled against their starters for a couple of innings. I thought we didn't waver in our approach or plan. We kind of stuck with it and we started making adjustments the second time through the order," said Head Coach Ashley Chastain, "Coastal Carolina has won 28 games, and they haven't lost a lot this year. We knew coming into this matchup that we were going to have to play really well. I'm just really proud of how they made the adjustments the second and third time through the order."
Slow start
The start of the game stayed quiet on both sides, with both the Niners and the Chanticleers struggling to record a hit.
Charlotte pitcher Lena Elkins, who started at the mound with two 1-2-3 innings for the 49ers, struggled in the third inning, giving up a single and a double to put the Chanticleers in scoring position.
Coastal Carolina's Diamond Williams hit a sacrifice line-drive ball to center field, securing a run for the Chanticleers at the bottom of the third.
Charlotte's Lexi Winters stopped a Coastal Carolina runner from attempting to steal a base and sent Charlotte back to bat at the top of the fourth inning down 1-0.
Fourth inning
The extremely eventful fourth inning started with Charlotte having two outs from their first two batters, followed by a hit and back-to-back walks, loading the bases. Next at bat was Garrett, who sent a ball sailing over the wall for a grand slam, securing four RBIs on her second home run of the season.
"The highlight of the game was Kiyah Garrett, pinch-hitting for Savanna Nguyen," said Chastain, "Bases loaded and hitting the ball over was really the difference in the game. It kind of gave us a breath of life, and you could tell we had that for the rest of the game."
At the bottom of the fourth inning, Elkins' back-to-back singles and a walk left the bases loaded with only one out.
Madelyn Wright moved to the mound in relief and shut down any chance for the Chanticleers to sneak a run in, securing two outs and preserving Charlotte's 4-1 lead heading into the fifth inning.
Closing
Charlotte held Coastal Carolina scoreless for the rest of the game, securing a win for the 49ers.
Charlotte's Anna Devereaux hit a ball to left field for a double in the seventh inning, bringing home a Niner for an insurance run that proved to be Charlotte's last of the evening.
The 5-1 win wrapped up with an executed double-play, with the 49ers cleaning up the last remnants of a comeback for the Chanticleers.
Takeaways
While the Charlotte softball team coaching staff has made it known that they are confident in their players and their approaches to each game, the Coastal Carolina game proved Charlotte can adapt in tough situations against formidable opponents.
Coming off of a shaky start, Chastain successfully brought in senior pitcher Wright, who did not allow a single run on two hits. Charlotte's pitching crew, consisting of Wright, Elkins, Sam Gress, Georgeanna Barefoot, Brooke Bowling and Amelia Wiercioch, continue to show their quality of play from the bullpen is extraordinary and becoming all the more consistent, proving to be a strength for this softball team.
Moving forward
The 49ers return home to welcome the 24-11 Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders to Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium for a three-game series starting Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m.