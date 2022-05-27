The Charlotte baseball team took on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the Conference USA (C-USA) baseball tournament. Charlotte lost the first game to Louisiana Tech 4-0 on Wednesday, May 25, and bounced back to defeat the Blue Raiders 22-0 on Thursday, May 26 in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Game One: Louisiana Tech 4, Charlotte 0
The Bulldogs took the game 4-0, taking advantage of some fielding errors in a game that had a five-and-a-half-hour rain delay following the third inning.
Louisiana Tech got on the board in the first inning scoring four runs off two fielding errors, an RBI double and a home run.
Besides the first-inning runs, the game was an outstanding pitching duel with Charlotte using two pitchers. Evan Michaelson got the start and threw the first three innings before the rain delay and was followed by Spencer Giesting. Both pitchers combined for no earned runs given up.
In relief, Giesting threw five innings, giving up four hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters.
On the offensive side for the 49ers, Nate Furman and David McCabe both went 2-4, combining for four singles but couldn't come across to score.
Game Two: Charlotte 22, Middle Tennessee 0
Charlotte came out swinging early in the elimination game against Middle Tennessee, where they set a C-USA record for margin of victory, winning 22-0. The game was cut to seven innings due to 10 run rule that takes effect after seven innings in the tournament.
The 49ers jumped on the board early, putting up eight runs in the first inning against the Blue Raiders, with Furman scoring twice in the inning after hitting a lead-off double and a three-run home run. Jack Dragum hit a two-run homer in the inning to claim the 49ers' lead.
Charlotte continued their strong offensive attack throughout the game, scoring in six of the seven innings played. The fourth inning was the only inning that the 49ers didn't score. Charlotte ended the game with five home runs.
The 49ers' pitching staff threw another excellent performance with seven scoreless innings and only allowed four hits in the game.
Starting pitcher Colin Kramer threw five scoreless innings giving up four hits and striking out five Blue Raiders.
Dragum shined in the batter's box for Charlotte, going 3-5 with five RBIs and coming across the plate to score four times.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action to take on the No. 3 seed Old Dominion Monarchs in a win-or-go-home game in the losers bracket of the C-USA tournament on Friday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET in Hattiesburg, Miss. The matchup will be streamable on ESPN+.
