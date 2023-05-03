The Sports Analytics Club at UNC Charlotte provides opportunities for students to learn and apply knowledge about sports analytics to professional and NCAA athletics.
Fourth-year Bryce Rummel is the president and works in recruiting for Charlotte's football program. Rummel said the club communicates with all of the D1 athletic programs on campus and provides real-life experience in sports analytics.
"We have a way of communicating and interacting with the sports teams here on campus," said Rummel. "We educate people on how and what to look for in analytics based on different sports."
The club discusses various topics at weekly meetings, such as salary caps for different sports.
A significant focus of the club is analyzing raw data and trends to examine and explain why a particular game had the results it did. Club members learn how to apply these skills to a wide range of sports to gain real-world experience that can be added to their resumes.
Members of the club work with different athletic programs on campus. The club has relationships with the sports world, so after members have learned the skills of sports analytics, they are connected with internship opportunities.
Along with their on-campus athletic connections, the club has partnerships with the Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte FC.
"It sheds light on how we can break into the sports world, and anything is possible for us," said Rummel. "Especially hearing from their experiences and understanding what they've done to break in the sports world."
The club conducts mock NBA and NFL drafts that allow its members to learn the draft process. Recently the club raised $5,000 and donated it to the Charlottes men's and women's track & field teams.
"We thought since they win the most, they have 34 titles in 22 years, that they deserve some analytical help," said Rummel.
The club is not just for people intending to enter the sports analytics field but for anyone interested.
Third-year Davis Dillenback is a finance major who plans to enter the financial services industry after graduation. Dillenbeck said he learns a lot from the club.
"Just the close relationships that I've built with people in the club, making new friends and finding people who have similar interests to me when watching sports," said Dillenback.
Any Charlotte students interested in learning more about the sports analytics club can connect on Niner Engage, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.