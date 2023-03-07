March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and it is dedicated to shining a light on the crucial behind-the-scenes work that athletic trainers do to ensure the health and safety of their athletes.
Training and preparedness
Preparing to become an athletic trainer is intense but essential to ensure that trainers prepare for any scenario thrown at them in the future.
The Charlotte baseball athletic trainer Donna Nimmo said being prepared is crucial to the athlete's health and safety.
"A lot of our training is in pressured situations because we all know that life could be in our hands at any time. So they [schools] try to make sure that we understand how severe everything is and that we're put in situations where our instincts take over," said Nimmo.
Intensive education and graduate programs help students get real, hands-on experience with the human body. Charlotte softball athletic trainer Brittni Hoover said these programs aim to equip athletic trainers for any situation.
"In grad school, we did a lot of crazy, insane scenarios. We would spine board down a staircase or spine board in a foam pit," said Hoover.
The Director of Sports Medicine and the Charlotte football athletic trainer Tony Cordova said everything must be set up on the field or court to help the athletic trainer operate efficiently.
"We have a medical tent we use that we pull up to be in a strategic location. Everything has to be placed strategically so that if we have to bring somebody off the field, we have easy access," said Cordova.
Charlotte men's basketball athletic trainer John Marshall said being ready to jump into action is the difference between life and death.
"If there's a medical emergency on the court, I'll give a hand signal above my head and signal for EMS to come on to the court. I'll be at the head directing what's going on," said Marshall.
Forming relationships
Relationships between athletic trainers and their athletes are essential to the job. Established trust between all parties is crucial to ensure everything runs smoothly.
Jennifer Winningham, Charlotte women's basketball athletic trainer, said trust with international athletes is vital to an athletic trainer's job.
"International students are so far away from their families. It was easy as a college student to call my parents because they lived an hour and a half away. These kids are hours away, so we work to build that trust with our student-athletes." said Winningham.
Hoover said a part of the job is to be there for the students through adversity.
"We're here for them when they're injured and go through a bad breakup or fail a test. We are usually the listening ear because they trust us, which is awesome. We're an adult in their life that they trust," said Hoover.
Marshall said working relationship with team doctors is fundamental.
"Emergency action plans are prepared in advance. We always have EMS, an orthopedic doctor, a medical doctor and an eye doctor in the stands if something were to happen," said Marshall.
Challenges
Being an athletic trainer can be time-consuming, and Cordova said the love for the job comes with sacrifices.
"I'm always on the clock and never turn my cell phone off. I've missed birthdays and events because I'm traveling, but thankfully my family knows and understands it," said Cordova.
Nimmo said athletic trainers are behind the scene heroes.
"Our profession doesn't get the spotlight it deserves all the time, but we're not here if the athletes aren't. We are here to support them and help them. We are part of the team," said Nimmo.
Being a woman in the industry has presented obstacles, but Winningham said female athletic trainers are up for the challenge.
"There's been a lot of discussions about being a female in this industry. There used to be a significantly less number, but now we have way more females in our program here at Charlotte than before," Winningham said.
Rewarding aspects
Nimmo said the positives outweigh the challenges that come with the job,
"Seeing guys come off of a major injury and be successful is by far the most rewarding thing," said Nimmo. "This is why I go to the lengths I do. I want to ensure no hiccups because the last thing anybody ever wants is to make a mistake."
Cordova said it is a job he would not trade for the world.
"The funny part is that I didn't think it'd be so much fun. I began to enjoy this job when I started establishing camaraderie with players and coaches. I've been to many places in the world that I never would've been if it wasn't for this profession," said Cordova.