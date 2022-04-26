Georgia Tech swept the Charlotte softball team in a three-game series from Friday, April 22, through Saturday, April 23. The 49ers fall to 26-20 after their second sweep of the year.
Game 1:
In the first game of the series, the 49ers managed to hold their own and took an early lead for three innings.
The first two innings were uneventful, with no hits between both teams. Bailey Vannoy got things going in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer to put the 49ers on the board. This marked home run 19 on the year, further extending her record set earlier in the month.
With three hits in the bottom of the fifth, Georgia Tech finally got on the board with a single run to cut the deficit. An inning later, they recorded another run despite just a single hit. This unearned run tied the game up at two.
The next three innings only amounted to one hit, and by the end of nine innings, the score remained tied at two. Ella Chancey opened up the tenth inning with a hit, but the Yellow Jackets got out of the jam. Georgia Tech had two hits in the next frame, and Emma Kauf walked it off with an RBI single to win the game 3-2.
Game 2:
Charlotte's Cori Henderson started the second game of the double-header with a homer to left field to take an early 1-0 lead. Georgia Tech scored three runs off of four hits in the bottom of the second to take a two-run lead. Each team had a single run in the fourth, and the Jackets led 4-2.
Charlotte only managed a single hit in the fifth while Georgia Tech had three, which led to three runs, extending their lead to five. They further extended their lead in the next inning with another run.
Charlotte's last chance came in the top of the seventh, but with two strikeouts and a flyout, the 49ers fell for the second time 8-2.
Game 3:
Charlotte took an early 2-0 lead off a two-run RBI double from Lindsey Walljasper. Neither team scored again until the top of the fourth when the 49ers scored off a Kourtney Gremillion double, which brought Walljasper home.
Momentum was on Charlotte's side, but Georgia Tech scored five runs in the next frame on five hits. The sixth inning saw one Charlotte hit but two more Georgia Tech runs.
In the top of the seventh, Charlotte had just a bit more fight in them, with Henderson getting an RBI, but that was all the 49ers could muster, dropping a third straight game 7-4.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium on Wednesday, April 27, at 5 p.m. as they take on Coastal Carolina. The 49ers will look to get back on track against the Chanticleers.
