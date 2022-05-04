The Charlotte softball team swept Florida International in a weekend series from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1. The 49ers won all three games in the Conference USA (C-USA) series. The team boasts a 30-20 overall record with a C-USA record of 10-11.
Game one:
The first game on Friday went nine innings. The contest was low-scoring as no runs were scored in the first three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, FIU got on the board first. The Panthers' Brittany Phillips stole second base, followed by an error that scored Madison Lewis. The Panthers took an early 1-0 over the 49ers.
Through six innings, the score remained the same. Charlotte tied the game up in the top of the seventh when Madelyn Wright doubled to score Makalah Mitchell. The Panthers could not convert in the bottom of the seventh, which forced the game into extra innings.
After a quiet eighth inning, the 49ers looked to take the lead in the ninth. Wright hit a two-run homer bringing home Anna Devereaux. In the bottom of the ninth, the Panthers looked to come back. FIU had the bases loaded with two outs, but Charlotte forced Lewis to fly out to secure the 3-1 win for the 49ers.
Game two:
The 49ers looked to win the series on Saturday. They started strong in the first inning scoring five runs. Once again, Wright got things going for the 49ers as she connected on an RBI single to score Mekayla Frazier.
A Kourtney Gremillion sacrifice fly scored Bailey Vannoy, then Lindsey Walljasper hit a three-run home run to put the 49ers ahead 5-0.
FIU started to cut into the deficit in the second as Brianna Hill double scoring two runs. After two innings, the 49ers lead 5-2.
The 49ers kept it going in the third, scoring five more runs. Walljasper once again hit another home run, scoring two, then Vannoy hit a double, scoring Frazier. Ella Chancey looked to get in on the action as she singled and advanced to second on the throw as Vannoy scored. Chancey then scored off a Wright single to extend Charlotte's lead to 10-2.
The 49ers closed out the game to win the series.
Game three:
The 49ers looked to complete the sweep in the series finale. The 49ers got off to a fast start out of the gates as Vannoy hit a solo home run to start the first. The 49ers continued their scoring in the third and fourth. Chancey hit a solo homer in the third, and Gremillion hit a two-run home run in the fourth. The 49ers pushed their lead to 4-0 over four innings.
The 49ers held on to win the game and sweep the Panthers.
The pitching of Amelia Wiercioch was the main reason behind Sunday's shutout win, as she pitched all seven innings and threw a no-hitter. She also had seven strikeouts in the game leading the 49ers to victory.
Key Performances:
Wright and Walljasper were crucial for the 49ers in this series as they combined for four runs and seven hits in Friday and Saturday's games.
Wright, who pitched Friday's game, was also responsible for all three runs scored as she recorded an RBI double and a two-run home run. Walljasper, who pitched in Saturday's game, also hit two home runs.
Next Up:
The Charlotte will be back in action, traveling to take on UNC Greensboro on Wednesday, May 4. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at UNCG Softball Stadium. The 49ers are looking to keep their four-game win streak alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.