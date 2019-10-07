In the last of four straight road games, the Charlotte 49ers defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd 2-1 to earn their third straight win.
Charlotte’s first shot on target resulted in the first goal of the day. Senior Julia Grainda scored the goal in the 8th minute on a cross assist from freshman Julia Patrum to give the Niners a 1-0 lead. Continuing into the 9th minute, Marshall had four straight shots, three of which were saved by goalkeeper Abby Stapleton.
Marshall continued the barrage of shots in the 66th minute with three straight shots. One of them hit the crossbar. Charlotte took advantage of it and freshman Ashton Mckane dribbled herself into the penalty area to score in the 69th minute. That made it 2-0. With 16 seconds left in the match, Marshall senior Farah Abu-Tayeh scored on a cross assist from her twin sister, Marah Abu-Tayeh to end the Niners shutout attempt.
Marshall led the game in shots 14 compared to Charlotte’s 10. Farah Abu-Tayeh led the game in shots with four. Niner Abby Stapleton had eight saves today to keep the Herd from scoring more than one goal. Both teams had three corner kicks each.
Charlotte will finally return home this Friday, Oct. 11 as they take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.
