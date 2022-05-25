The Charlotte baseball team will take on Louisiana Tech in the first round of the Conference USA (C-USA) Championship tournament on Wednesday, May 25, in Hattiesburg, Miss. The No. 7 seed 49ers face the No. 2 seed Bulldogs in their fourth straight matchup.
Charlotte ended their solid season with a series against LA Tech but lost back-to-back games to lose the conference series after a dominant win in the first game.
The 49ers have struggled on the road this year, losing nine of their 20 games away from home. This doesn't look good after losing the series at home, where they have done very well, going 24-10. Their 24 home wins put them tied for the most in the C-USA.
Players to look for:
A few players have looked good batting recently in the last series, such as Jake Cunningham and David McCabe. The player who shined brightest against LA Tech was sophomore pitcher Spencer Giesting.
Giesting put up impressive numbers throughout the series with the Bulldogs and played a crucial role in winning the first game. Giesting threw for a combined 13.2 inning and was one pitch short of 200 total between the three games.
Despite throwing 199 pitches, Giesting allowed just 12 hits and a mere three runs and six walks. If he starts for Charlotte on Wednesday, he could cause significant issues for LA Tech.
Batting-wise, Nate Furman has led the way for the 49ers this season. Furman is batting an impressive .355 average with 78 hits and 20 RBIs. He will need him to produce at a high level if they want to go far in the tournament.
On Louisiana Tech's end, Taylor Young is the biggest threat to the 49ers' chances. Young put up five hits and had a home run in two of the series' three games. He totaled six runs to bring his season run total to 81 and remains first in the country for total runs among all NCAA players.
Prediction:
In the past several weeks, Charlotte may have looked near unstoppable, but LA Tech has almost every advantage heading into the tournament. Utilizing Charlotte's struggles away from home and their stars, LA Tech will carry the momentum into the tournament. The 49ers will put a few runs on the board but will ultimately fall 9-4.
Looking to Gameday:
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The game will go down in Hattiesburg, Miss, and be broadcast on ESPN+, or you can listen in on CUSA.tv radio.
The winner will face either the No. 3 seed Old Dominion or the No. 6 seed, Middle Tennessee, on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The loser of the matchup heads to the loser bracket of the tournament and will play again on Friday, May 27, at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.