The Charlotte baseball team will face Old Dominion in the losers bracket of the Conference USA (C-USA) Championship tournament on Friday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m. in Hattiesburg, Miss. The 49ers will face the Monarchs in an elimination game with their postseason hopes on the line.
The 49ers enter the matchup after defeating the No. 6 seed Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 22-0 on Thursday, May 26, while the Monarchs enter the contest with a 7-2 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Matchup History:
The Monarchs lead the all-time series with the 49ers 50-42. The 49ers won the last series the teams played in two games to one back in March.
The first game between both teams was in 1983, with Old Dominion coming out on top 10-5. These teams are familiar with each other, and the game looks to be highly contested.
Scouting Old Dominion:
The Monarchs are led by senior third baseman Matt Courtney who bats an outstanding .372 with 80 hits and 26 home runs. Courtney also boasts an OPS of 1.280 and a slugging percentage of .809. Charlotte will have to slow him down if they hope to win the contest.
Senior outfielder Andy Garriola pairs nicely with Courtney as he bats a solid .323 with 23 homers, 73 hits and 23 homers. Garriola hopes to produce at a high level in the elimination game.
On the mound, Old Dominion relies on freshmen Blake Morgan who has gone 8-0 this season. Morgan has an ERA of 1.69 with a whopping 66 strikeouts. He is also giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing teams, so the 49ers will need to attack early.
Scouting Charlotte:
The 49ers are coming off a dominating 22-0 victory over the Blue Raiders in the previous round.
Charlotte is led by Nate Furman, who bats .366 with 83 hits, 66 runs and 13 doubles. Furman has only left the yard twice, but he has done his damage inside the park. The 49ers will need Furman to step up if they hope to stay alive.
The 49ers have relied on the pitching of Spencer Giesting multiple times this season. Giesting, who has a record of 7-4, has made 21 appearances in varying roles. Expect Charlotte to go to him in the matchup.
Looking to Gameday:
Charlotte will be back in action to take on No. 3 seed Old Dominion in the losers bracket of the C-USA Championship on Friday, May 27, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Hattiesburg, Miss. The game is available to stream on ESPN+, and you can also listen to the game on CUSA.tv.
