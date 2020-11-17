Even though a worldwide pandemic has changed the world of recruiting, Charlotte teams had a busy early signing day on Nov. 11.
Teams are mostly unable to visit with players in person due to COVID-19 restrictions and have to conduct recruiting visits in a virtual format.
For most sports, the deadline for high school athletes to sign with a college team during the early signing period was on Nov. 11 and Charlotte teams reloaded with talent. Here’s a recap of who signed with 49er teams.
Women’s Basketball
Coach Cara Consuerga and the 49ers signed three players for the 2021-22 season. The team signed two players from the Carolinas in Nia Young (Raleigh, NC) and Aylesha Wade (York, SC). Both players are guards and will bring more skill to the 49er backcourt.
The third signing for the team was Mya McGraw, who is from Gainesville, Florida. Standing at 6'2", McGraw will be an important piece in the post one day for Charlotte.
“I’m thrilled to bring in these three young ladies to our Charlotte family,” said Consuegra on the three players. “Our momentum in recruiting has been tremendous over the last couple of years and I think this class just continues to build on it.
Men’s Basketball
The men’s basketball team signed two guards in Isaiah Folkes and Daylen Berry. Berry is coming from Cary, NC and currently plays basketball at Panther Creek High School. Berry is also ranked as one of the top-20 players in the state of NC. Folkes is an out-of-state recruit from Gainesville, Virginia who is coming off a season where he averaged 20.7 points per game.
"Daylen is a long, complete guard who can play and defend multiple spots on the floor," said head coach Ron Sanchez of Berry.
Sanchez is also high on the other new guard Charlotte will bring in.
"He has a high basketball IQ, a good skill set, a tremendous work ethic, and a strong will and athleticism that will ease his transition to college,” Sanchez said of Folkes.
The 49ers have had instant success with freshman as of late, as current guard Jahmir Young is a prime example. The guard won the Conference USA Freshman of the Year award in for the 2019-20 season.
Women’s Soccer
The 49er women’s soccer team reloaded with plenty of in-state talent on singing day. The team signed eight total players with six coming from the state of North Carolina. Kate Rodelli, Kiara Pralle, Camden Poole, Hanna Kimmelman, Ella Joaquin, Hayden Hord, Braelynn Francher, Macey Bader were all signed to this year’s class. The overall recruiting class is a good one for head coach John Cullen and company.
“We are exceptionally excited about the incoming class; we’re very proud of the work we do here with the recruitment of the players,” said Cullen. “We always look for high-character individuals, great families, wonderful soccer players, extremely coachable young ladies and players who will be great student-athletes who will represent us well on the field, in the community and in the classroom.”
Softball
The Charlotte softball team was another team signing plenty of new talent for the 2022 season. The team signed seven players overall including in-state pitcher Brooke Bowling and Duke transfer Amelia Wiercioch. The other five players the team signed include Ciara Hanson, Zoe Russell, Ella Chancey, MacKenzie Marell and Ashleigh Washington.
The Charlotte softball team will look to get back on the field in the spring with second-year head coach Ashley Chastain after last season was cut short due to COVID-19.
Women’s Tennis
The women’s tennis team had just one signee last week as Lucie Petruželová signed to the program and is from Czech Republic.
Petruželová has had a very successful tennis career thus far in the Women’s Tennis Association and has ranked as high as No. 1167. This is the fourth international signee for head coach Anthony Davidson since he joined the 49ers in 2018.
Davidson has high hopes for the new member of the 49ers.
"We're really excited to bring Lucie to our program," said Davidson. "Lucie is a very good player, playing in the WTA events right now and having some success. We're expecting her to have some more success in the next nine months before she comes to Charlotte.
Charlotte 49er athletic teams had an overall successful signing day and some teams will still have the opportunity to sign new talent. The football early signing deadline will be on Dec. 16 and the final signing deadline date will be Dec. 18. Other teams will also be able to sign new players throughout the winter and spring.
