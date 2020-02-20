Riding a two-game winning streak, the Charlotte 49ers host Old Dominion on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
The 49ers (17-7, 8-5) will play the Monarchs for the second time this season in a Conference USA bonus game. Old Dominion edged out the 49ers on Jan. 11 by a score of 54-51. The Monarchs are currently in first place in the Conference USA standings with a 12-1 conference record.
Charlotte is currently tied for fifth in C-USA standings with UAB with most of their success coming at home. The 49ers have been almost unstoppable at home this season with a 9-2 record at Halton Arena.
“We put ourselves in a great position to finish out this homestand,” Charlotte Head Coach Cara Consuegra said. “We just need to focus on one day at a time.”
Players to watch
Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte: The junior guard led the 49ers with 15 points in their last win. Another solid night from Jett-Wilson would be a big help for Charlotte against a defensive-minded Monarch team.
Jade Phillips, Charlotte: In their loss to ODU in Jan., Phillips scored a team-high 18 points and was the only player to hit double figures. She was three rebounds shy of a double-double. After a tough game against Rice, a bounce-back night from Phillips would give Charlotte a good chance at an upset.
Keys to a win
Keep ODU’s scoring down early
In the two teams' last clash, ODU only scored 54 points. Another big night from the Charlotte defense will help the 49ers get the job done this time. Charlotte has done exceptionally well on defense in the first half. Against Rice on Saturday, Feb. 15, the Owls went 5-for-25 from the field in the first half.
Get multiple players in double figures
The 49ers have thrived when multiple players get in the double figures. In the 67-47 win against UTSA on Feb. 8, the 49ers had five players hit double figures. Players like Jett-Wilson, Phillips, Mariah Linney and Jazmin Harris will be important scorers in making that happen.
