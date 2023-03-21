The Charlotte track and field team hosted the 49er classic, which began on Thursday, March 16, and ended on Saturday, March 18. This marked the start of Charlotte's 2023 outdoor track and field season.
Redshirt Junior Alec Esposito set a new record in the men's 3,000m with a time of 8:12.17.
First Record Broken of the Outdoor Season! Alec Esposito running an 8:12.17 in the 3000M! pic.twitter.com/lLediZb9gQ— Charlotte TF & XC (@CharlotteTFXC) March 18, 2023
This time broke the record set by Ryan Jank in 2008 of 8:21.54. In the men's 3,000m invitational, Nick Scudder finished second with a time of 8:12.24.
In the women's 100m, freshman Joyasia Smith finished with a time of 11.59 and took first place.
Women's 100 M Champ!Freshman Joyasia Smith tops the field in 11.59 (wind-aided).📋⏱️Live Results:https://t.co/iDfl87Sspv🗓Schedule:https://t.co/ldjpYMiOdC#GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/A0aMSz5Hkv— Charlotte TF & XC (@CharlotteTFXC) March 17, 2023
Smith's teammate Ta-Halia Fairman finished second with a time of 11.66.
In the men's 400m, two Charlotte freshmen, Jordan Reece and Jayden Phillip, earned first and second place, respectively.
Charlotte 49er Classic:A pair of 49ers freshmen: Jordan Reece and Jayden Phillip finish 1-2 in the men's 400 meters.📋⏱️Live Results:https://t.co/iDfl87Sspv pic.twitter.com/TjLb0OrnPb— Charlotte TF & XC (@CharlotteTFXC) March 17, 2023
Charlotte retook first and second place in the men's hammer throw when Jurcek Korpic Lesjak and Lance Penegar placed atop the leaderboard.
AT IT AGAIN! Jurcek captures the hammer throw. Niners go 1-2 with Lance Penegar taking second.Always #GoldStandard !!!📋⏱️Live Results:https://t.co/iDfl87Sspv pic.twitter.com/wfvEFPhGjz— Charlotte TF & XC (@CharlotteTFXC) March 17, 2023
In women's discus, two Charlotte athletes secured second and third place. Kayla Davis-Edwards threw 43.83m for second place, and Sarah Pullium earned third place with a throw of 42.40m.
🚨🚨 TOP 10 ALERT 🚨🚨R-Fr. Sarah Pullium moves into the All-Time Top 10 in the shot put with a PB of 13.06m - the sixth longest in school history!📋⏱️Live Results:https://t.co/iDfl87Sspv#GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/r3eBJZvBGa— Charlotte TF & XC (@CharlotteTFXC) March 18, 2023
Riley Felts set the new school and facility record in the women's pole vault with a 4.29m. Felts broke the record set by Sara Brown in the 2022 49er Classic.
❗️ICYMI❗️ We found the replay of the new Pole Vault Record! Well done Riley Felts 👏🏼👏🏼#GoldStandard #polevault #cts #trackandfield pic.twitter.com/Uu2bS9IpcX— Charlotte TF & XC (@CharlotteTFXC) March 19, 2023
In the women's 200m, Maya Singletary won with a personal record of 23.54. Her time is also the fourth fastest in the 200m in program history. In Javelin, Elizabeth Bailey won her first event of the season with a throw of 43.00m.
On Friday, Avery Scott finished second in the men's long jump with a 7.27m. Then on Saturday, Scott made the top 10 list for men's triple jump. His triple jump was 15.39m, winning the event and setting the sixth-longest triple jump mark in school history.
The final top-10 performance of the 49er Classic came from Lance Penegar, who threw the sixth-longest discus toss in school history at 49.55m.
Charlotte got another victory in the men's 4x400m relay, with a time of 3:12.05. In the men's 4x100m relay, the 49ers finished second at 41.02.
In the women's 3,000m, the 49ers took second, third and fourth place with Jade Martin (10:14.97), Karina Coulter (10:17.62) and Alex Cotugo (10:27.44).
Next up
The Charlotte track and field team is back in action on March 23-25 as they travel to Raleigh, N.C., for the Raleigh Relays hosted by North Carolina State University.