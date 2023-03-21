Charlotte women's track and field fourth-year junior Ta-Halia Fairman has grown as a player and leader for this team.
The junior has won multiple state championships in high school and finished No. 1 at the Conference USA Track & Field Championships during the 2021-2022 indoor season.
"There's always something left on the table; the job's never done. For this year, I have some specific goals that I want to reach, but with the help of my team and my coach, we're definitely able to obtain those goals," said Fairman.
Early life
Fairman was born and grew up in Manchester, Jamaica. Her Jamaican roots bore an early start to her track and field path.
"Growing up, that's [running] the first thing when you come out of the womb," said Fairman.
Inspiration
Fairman has always been persistent in doing something despite how hard it can be.
"My biggest inspiration is like the quote I live by 'perseverance conquers everything,'" said Fairman. "Also, your attitude determines your altitude. So just keep that in mind and where I've come from. From the family struggles to where we are now, just continuing to try and excel and also reach as high of a mark that I can."
Becoming a leader
Among the coaching staff and fellow teammates, Fairman is viewed as one of the team's leaders.
"Every day we come to practice, I try to push the warm-up, try to get us in the best shape that we can be to tackle the workout, and try to be a positive image for my teammates," said Fairman. "I try not to let them see me kind of down on the bad days, but just being an overall good role model for the younger."
Fairman said that is what separates the good from the great.
Preparation for the season
Coming off of a strong outdoor season despite some adversity during the indoor season, Fairman has big expectations for what's to come this season.
"My biggest challenge is coming off of having such a great outdoor season and trying to replicate that or even do better for this coming outdoor season," said Fairman. "Indoor was a little bit difficult for me because I had some adversity that came up, but trying to overcome those adversities and push myself to be even better than I was last year."
This is the ultimate goal for Fairman and her teammates, to go out and be the best version of themselves.
49er Classic
When asked about the 49er Classic being hosted at Charlotte from March 16-18, Fairman said it is a time to put on a show for fans.
"We only have two meets here per year. So it allows us to have everybody from Charlotte come in and let the whole school know that hey, 'we're here and just come out to support,'" said Fairman.
In the 49er Classic, Fairman finished closely behind Charlotte's Joyasia Smith at No. 2 with a time of 11.66 on the first day. In the women's 4x400m on day two, the team of Fairman, Smith, Aniya Matthews and Maya Singletary set a facility record in their win. Their time of 3:37.26 broke the previous record that had stood since 2012.