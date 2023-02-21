The Charlotte track and field teams traveled to the University of Alabama at Birmingham's (UAB) Birmingham Crossplex for Conference USA (C-USA) indoor track and field championships from Saturday, Feb. 18, through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Charlotte secured their fourth consecutive men's indoor track and field championship, while the women's team claimed their first-ever indoor track and field championship victory.
With all Charlotte athletics leaving for the American Conference in the 2023-2024 season, this marks the final C-USA indoor track and field trophies for the 49ers.
Head Coach Bob Olesen said it was a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.
"This year is unique and special in that it's our last year in Conference USA," said C-USA Coach of the Year Olesen, "We've already had a lot of success this year in the cross country season winning both men's and women's championships. We just want to maximize the number of championships we can earn in a year."
Men's results
The 49ers men's track and field team won their fourth consecutive C-USA indoor title, winning by 23 points.
Donny Lee, Jaiden Ventour, Jordan Reece and Jayden Phillip all finished top eight in the 400-meter dash preliminaries, making up 50% of the field in the 400-meter dash final. Charlotte also took up four of the eight slots in the 800-meter dash, with Andrew Mallo and Maddon Muhammad finishing No. 4 and No. 5 and Gunner Hogston and Zach Beale bringing up the rear.
Nick Scudder was first in the 5000-meter dash, as Justin Leaston won the 60-meter hurdles event. The Charlotte men's track and field team finished the two-day event with 159 points, solidifying their place as C-USA champions.
Women's results
The Charlotte women's track and field team harnessed a dominant performance, securing their first-ever C-USA indoor championship, earning 129.5 points in the victory.
Maya Singletary brought home a victory in the 400-meter dash, as did Lauren Johnston and Louise Lounes in the one-mile, 3000-meter and 5000-meter dash, respectively.
In the 4x400 meter relay race, Singletary, Ta-Halia Fairman, Joyasia Smith and Aniya Matthews made history by running a 3:37:42 time, breaking the record for the fastest time in the 4x400 in the C-USA indoor track and field championship. That time also breaks Charlotte's personal program record for the fastest women's indoor 4x400 time by over three seconds.
Conference accolades
Olesen took home the C-USA Coach of the Year honors for both men's and women's track and field, adding his eleventh and twelfth C-USA Coach of the Year trophies to an already decorated accolade shelf. Olesen now totes 35 trophies in his time as head coach of the 49ers.
Ventour (men's 400m), Bryce Anderson (men's mile), Scudder (men's 3,000m) and Thomas Olesen (men's heptathlon) all won second-team all-conference honors. Fairman (women's 200m) and Karoline Daland (women's mile) also won second-team all-conference honors.
In third-team all-conference, Lee (men's 400m), Hunter White (men's 5,000m), Shyheim Scotland (men's high jump), Jacob Soorus (men's shot put, men's 4x400m relay, men's distance medley relay), Smith (women's 200m) and Daland (women's 3,000m) all brought home honors.
Next up
With the indoor track and field season coming to a victorious close, certain competitors will compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 10, through Saturday, March 11.
Then, Olesen and his athletes have their eyes set on the outdoor season. The first event kicks off at home during the three-day 49er Classic, from Thursday, March 16, to Saturday, March 18, 2023.