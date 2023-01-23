At the Virginia Tech Hokie Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Charlotte men's and women's track & field team came away with multiple first-place finishes and a host of top-three spots in their fourth outing. The high laurels went to both sides of the coin, with both teams ending up at the top position more than once.
Women's results
The women's track team saw redshirt senior Maya Singletary and redshirt sophomore Louise Lounes lead the charge. Singletary prevailed in the competition for women's 600 meters with a time of 1:28.62, ahead of Duke's Lauren Tolbert with 1:28.81, while Lounes came first with eight seconds to spare in women's 3000 meters.
Just behind them, when looking at second and third-place finishes, Charlotte's redshirt junior Ta-Halia Fairman comes next thanks to a second-place 60-meter sprint time of 7:48 – two seconds behind the leader and a personal best.
Beyond that, Charlotte finished down the order in the other competitions run.
Men's results
The 49ers found much worthy of excitement from the form shown by the men's team.
Redshirt junior Zachary Beale won Charlotte first place in the 800-meter contest, just 0.23 seconds ahead of the Penn State runner behind him.
The heptathlon saw the most success for the 49ers. Redshirt sophomore Thomas Olesen and freshman Connor Wetherington came first and second in the pole vaulting section during the event, the only one-two finishes for the 49ers in the competition.
Wetherington came second in the shot put and 60-meter hurdles, while Olesen finished third in the 1000 meters section. Olesen would get a personal best for his 4860 points total in the heptathlon, finishing 239 points off first place.
Only a freshman, Samuel Thompson made a name for himself after seizing a second-place finish in the men's 300 meters. Another new addition for Charlotte, freshman Graham Gutknecht, ended up third in the unseeded men's pole vault.
Takeaways
Charlotte could not compete with Duke or Virginia Tech in the fray, and their impressive outings could pose some troubles for the 49ers throughout the season.
Duke posted an impressive 1-2-3-4-5 for the women's 300 meters contest during the match. Virginia Tech led in many categories also, at one point getting a 1-2-3 in the men's 400 meters.
Looking purely at the team, the good showings by freshman players indicate some remarkable talent on the Charlotte roster. One should watch the development of the likes of Thompson and Gutknecht as the season progresses.
The relative singularity of the women's team's best results shows that Charlotte may lack some depth in its roster on that front. However, it may be an area where Charlotte looks to improve in the coming seasons unless performance was unusually down at this invitational.
Still, at the top of the order, the likes of Lounes, Singletary and Fairman offer a chance for other high-scoring wins in the season.
Next up
The men's and women's track & field are back in action when they travel to Clemson, S.C., for the Bob Pollock Invitational on Friday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Jan. 28.