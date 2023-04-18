Charlotte track and field junior Justin Leaston is an NCAA First Team All-American hurdler with talent that could take him far in his career.
After breaking UNC Charlotte's school record for 110-meter hurdles in 2022, Leaston said he looks forward to furthering his legacy as a 49er.
"Honestly, I want to keep setting the record so far out that nobody else touches it," said Leaston. "I hope it stays there forever, and I'm trying to build on that this year."
Early Life
Leaston attended Millbrook High School in Raleigh, where he was a three-time track MVP and an Indoor State Champion in the 55-meter hurdles his senior year.
Leaston comes from an athletic family. Sheri and Britney Sullivan, Leaston's cousins, ran track and field for Division-One programs, and his brother Jonte played football and track and field for East Carolina University (ECU).
Coming from an athletic background can put stress on an athlete to perform at a higher level. However, Leaston said pressure is essential because it allows him to thrive in big-time moments.
"You know what they say, pressure builds diamonds," said Leaston. "So if there's no pressure, there are no diamonds."
Inspirations
Leaston's older brother Jonte was a jumper for ECU's track and field team, significantly influencing Leaston's career.
"My older brother was really good at track," said Leaston. "He is probably the reason why I wanted to be a jumper in the first place."
Leaston aspired to be a jumper, but his father and high school coach thought he would perform well in hurdles. It took some time to convince Leaston to give hurdles a go, but there was no turning back once he did.
"My high school coaches asked me to try hurdles, and I ended up being pretty good at it," said Leaston. "After that, I guess the rest is history."
Accomplishments
In the preliminary round of the 2022 NCAA Championship, Leaston ran the 110-meter hurdles in 13.46 seconds, the fastest 110-meter hurdle time in program history.
Leaston finished No. 7 at the NCAA Championships and earned First Team All-American honors for his performance.
"Making it to the finals at Nationals and being a First Team All-American are probably my biggest accomplishments as an athlete," said Leaston.
Career Goals
Leaston has plans to make it back to the finals this year at Nationals and improve his times throughout the season.
"I feel like I've still got room to improve," said Leaston. "There are some things I can improve and do better outdoors."
Leaston wants to decrease his 110-meter hurdle time this season and hopes to break into the 12-second mark.
After his collegiate career, Leaston wants to pursue his goal of going pro and running for the United States Olympic Team.
Next up
Leaston and the 49ers will be back in action on April 21-22 with two events. On Friday, the 49ers will compete at the Wake Forest Invitational, and on Saturday, the team will compete at the USC Outdoor Open in Columbia.