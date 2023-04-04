Charlotte track and field redshirt junior pole vaulter Riley Felts has developed into a leader in the Charlotte community.
She set the school record for the indoor pole vault and was named Conference USA (C-USA) Outdoor Track and Field Female Field Athlete of the Week on March 21.
Congratulations to Riley Felts, Maya Singletary, and DeMarkes Stradford II on being named C-USA Track & Field Athletes of the Week!!!#GoldStandard⛏️#CTS pic.twitter.com/UZQEbwQdC3— Charlotte TF & XC (@CharlotteTFXC) March 21, 2023
Early life
Felts' hometown is Matthews, N.C., about 13 miles from campus. Growing up near Charlotte impacted her decision to enroll at the University. While searching for schools where she could be involved in engineering and pole vaulting, and decided on Charlotte.
Felts got her start in track and field due to the encouragement of a friend. After being invited to a pole vault clinic, Felts did not know what to expect. However, she said she had an immediate connection with the sport.
"From the first practice, the first day, I was just like, 'Whoa, this is so cool,'" said Felts. "It clicked, and I loved it from the first day."
Performance on track
On Feb. 23, 2020, Felts obtained the school record for the indoor pole vault with a 4.26m mark to finish first in the C-USA Championships. Felts said achieving this accomplishment was a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
"To jump that high in PR for me was so amazing," said Felts. "I'll always remember that moment when I looked up at the bar and was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's staying up there' I was so happy but also so surprised."
On March 21, Felts was named C-USA Outdoor Track and Field Female Field Athlete of the Week, a title that celebrates her achievements as a student-athlete.
She earned the accolade for the first time after setting the program's outdoor pole vault record with a 4.29m at the 49er Classic. Felts broke her record again with a 4.35m at the Weems Baskin Invitational on March 24-25.
❗️ICYMI❗️ We found the replay of the new Pole Vault Record! Well done Riley Felts 👏🏼👏🏼#GoldStandard #polevault #cts #trackandfield pic.twitter.com/Uu2bS9IpcX— Charlotte TF & XC (@CharlotteTFXC) March 19, 2023
During the 2021-22 outdoor and indoor pole vaulting seasons, Felts could not compete due to injury. Coming back from this pause, Felts said she is focusing on listening to her body and prioritizing her health.
"I was trying to give my body a reset and figure out what worked for me and what didn't work for me," said Felts. "So far in outdoor [pole vaulting], it has helped. I think it is good to learn that everybody's body is different. For me, I know what works better."
Motivation
Felts said her success in being a student and a student-athlete demonstrates her numerous skills and allows her to bond with other Charlotte students both in and outside the classroom.
"I get to know more people being in class and on the track," said Felts. "I really like being a student-athlete."
Additionally, Felts has been a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) director since April 2019. In this position, she consults with student-athletes and coaches to encourage community engagement and promote student wellness. SAAC gives student-athletes opportunities to voice any concerns.
Career ambitions
Felts is a civil engineering major in Charlotte's graduate program and an environmental engineering intern at Brown & Caldwell. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in December 2022, she enrolled in an early entry program for graduate school.
This ambition for environmental engineering began when she was in high school and was assigned a project where students had to create a green city, which she found interesting.
Felts concentration is in natural environments and the community. She wants to make systems more efficient and clean. In addition, Felts said she wants to make it more accessible for people to drink safe water and breathe clean air.
"I chose to obtain my bachelor and master of science in civil engineering because I knew I could concentrate on environmental and water resources engineering," said Felts. "I have happily worked my way through school preparing to help make the world a cleaner, safer and better place to live in."
Legacy on program
When asked about her legacy, Felts said she hopes to inspire others by working hard and performing at her best to accomplish more as a track athlete.
"Honestly, just working hard, being positive," said Felts. "Trying to break as many records as I can."
Felts and the track and field team will return to action on April 6-8 when they travel to Durham, N.C., for the Duke Invitational.