The Charlotte track and field team competed in the Bob Pollock Invitational in Clemson, S.C., on Friday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Jan. 28.
Several 49ers etched themselves into the history books by placing in the program's top ten throughout the weekend.
Day one
Redshirt senior sprinter Maya Singletary competed in the 400m and ran a time of 54.04, earning No. 2 in the event.
Distance runners Karoline Daland and Lauren Johnston competed in the mile for the 49ers. They set top times for the program, with Daland recording a 4:50.28, the third-fastest women's mile in program history. Johnston ran the sixth fastest mile in school history with a 4:53.36.
Redshirt sophomore Sarah Brown finished No. 6 in the women's pole vault with a vault of 4.11m.
Sprinter Donny Lee led the men's squad. Lee secured a top-ten finish in the 400m with a time of 47.44, a new personal best. Justin Leaston finished No. 9 in the 60m hurdles, recording a time of 7.99.
Day two
On day two, Ta-Halia Fairman and Joyasia Smith set personal and school bests in the 200m. Fairman timed 23.66 finishing No. 8 and setting a personal best. Smith ran a time of 24.01, the fifth-fastest women's indoor 200m by a freshman in program history.
Shyheim Scotland finished third in the men's high jump with a distance of 2.12m. Scotland finished behind Mississippi State University senior Tony Jones and Liberty University sophomore Kennedy Sauder.
The men's and women's 4x400m teams had solid outings. The men's team comprised Jayden Phillip, Jaiden Ventour, Jordan Reece and Lee. The squad finished No. 6 overall with a time of 3:10.81, setting the second-fastest indoor record in the program's history.
The women's team, comprised of Aniya Matthews, Victoria Porter, Fairman and Singletary, finished No. 5 with a time of 3:47.54.
Chandler Ward set the eighth-best indoor mark in program history in the men's pole vault with a distance of 4.76m. Tim Haughton placed in the top-ten list as he set the fastest 3,000m time with an 8:16.80, making him No. 9.
Next up
The Charlotte track and field teams will compete in two meets this week. The team will travel to Columbia, S.C., for the USC invitational and then visit Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Camel City invitational at the JDL facility on Friday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 4.