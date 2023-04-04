The Charlotte track & field team had a successful weekend, competing in the Florida Relays and the High Point University (HPU) Vertklasse starting on Thursday, March 30, 2023, and ending on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
While Charlotte did not finish first in any of the events they participated in, both men and women track athletes set records for the 49ers over the two events, bringing home personal victories for the program.
Vertklasse
Junior Riley Felts broke the school record for the pole vault at the Vertklasse with a vault of 4.42m. This marks the third consecutive week Felts has set the school record for vaults, breaking the record she set last week at the Weems Baskin Invitational with a vault of 4.35m.
Freshman thrower Sarah Pullium finished the event with the best discus throw of her season so far, clocking in at 47.52m, which was good enough for No. 5 in the HPU event.
Sophomore Marcus Hesske and freshman Mikai Hunt each walked away with a sixth-place finish in their events, which were the pole vault and the triple jump, respectively.
Florida relays
The University of Florida Gators welcomed Charlotte and 29 other colleges to compete in the 2023 Pepsi Florida Relays.
The Charlotte men's shuttle relay team broke an 11-year school record of 58.75, punching in an astonishing 57.96. The team of D'Andre Hayes, Sidney Littlejohn, Justin Leaston and Samuel Thompson took home first in the event with their blazing, record-breaking performance.
Charlotte junior sprinter Maya Singletary competed in the 400m, finishing at 51.73. Singletary's time was fast enough to earn a program record in the women's 400m, breaking her previous record. Singletary finished No. 5 in the event.
Charlotte sophomore Justin Leaston competed in the 110m hurdles competition on Saturday, taking home fourth place with a time of 13.43. This time, although wind-aided, proved to be the fastest in school history.
Charlotte junior sprinter DeMarkes Stradford II placed second in the 100m with a time of 10.26. While Stradford's time would also be wind-aided, it holds the second-fastest title in the 100m event for Charlotte program history.
Takeaways
Felts continued dismantling the history books, breaking her school record in the pole vault for the third consecutive week.
The wind-aided track of Florida proved to be a thriving atmosphere, with two Charlotte athletes securing school records when wind-aid was accounted for.
Next up
The Charlotte track & field team will travel again next week, heading to Durham, NC, for the Duke Invitational from Thursday, April 6, to Saturday, April 8, 2023.