The 1-0 Charlotte 49ers football team travels to College Park on Sept. 9 to face the University of Maryland for the first away game in Biff Poggi's collegiate head coaching career. Coming off a massive 24-3 win against South Carolina State University, the 49ers plan on keeping their good luck going by taking the "Bad Company" back to Poggi's home state of Maryland, where he has over 30 years of high school coaching experience.
Scouting the Terrapins
Led by star quarterback and younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia Tagovailoa opened the season for Maryland with an impressive four-touchdown performance against the University of Towson. This aggressive, attacking offense and stoic leadership from Tagovailoa should come as no surprise to Charlotte fans.
In 2022, the Maryland Terrapins came to Jerry Richardson Stadium and decimated a Will Healy-led Charlotte team, beating the 49ers 56-21. Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns in the first half alone. The Terrapins gave up a measly six points to the Towson Tigers last week, with the defensive play spearheaded by the efforts of junior linebacker Riyad Wilmot, who secured a sack and a tackle for a loss. Senior defensive back Beau Brade also ended the game with a team-leading six tackles and a pass deflection.
The 1-0 Terrapins look to stay undefeated and be the first team to beat the 49ers in both Conference USA play and Charlotte's new conference, the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
Scouting the Niners
The 49ers are coming off a win in the season opener, something they had not achieved since their historic win over Duke University in 2021. Now, the 49ers compete for their second win over a Power 5 Conference in school history as they face the Big 10 Conference's University of Maryland.
Senior quarterback Jalon Jones' 174 total yards and two total touchdowns, including a 36-yard TD to tight end Bryce Kennon, helped the 49ers dig out a gritty win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.
The story of the game, however, was the relentless running attack and the shutdown defense. True freshman running back and St. Frances Acadamy graduate Durell Robinson led the team in carries and yards, tallying up 71 yards on 11 touches, one of which was a six-yard TD. Charlotte finished the game with 47 combined carries for 220 yards on the ground, scoring twice.
On defense, linebackers Demetrius Knight II and Nikhai Hill-Green led the way with seven tackles and one tackle for a loss each, including a pivotal fourth down stop. Senior defensive end and University of Michigan transfer Eyabi Okie-Anoma secured a dominant sack and two tackles for a loss.
A reunion game of sorts for Poggi and the 28 Charlotte 49ers players he coached at Maryland's St. Frances Academy, the completely reinvented Charlotte football team aims to prove last year's embarrassing loss to the Terrapins was a fluke and not a pattern.
Keys to winning
The 49ers must play to their strengths against Maryland and rely on running the ball early and often. Poggi hinted toward this mindset in the post-game press conference from last week's victory over South Carolina State.
"The grittiness and the toughness of the defense and the running game is who we are," said Poggi. "We are a blue-collar, gritty football team. We're not these guys that are going to win a game 55-54. We've talked about that here before. We win a game by three touchdowns; that's a very physically dominant kind of win for a team like us."
Containing Tagovailoa's masterful passing attack will be the most essential piece to the puzzle for the 49ers. With Maryland coming off of a dominant win through the air over Towson, Saturday's game will be a true test of Chralotte's secondary.
Where to watch
The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at SECU Stadium and will be televised on NBC.