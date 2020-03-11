In a close game, the Charlotte 49ers took down No. 9 NC State 9-8, ending a four game losing streak for the Niners.
After a scoreless first inning, the Niners started off strong with a five-run second inning. With Todd Elwood and Rafi Vazquez on base, Tate Pennington lined up an RBI single down center field to bring in one run. Two more RBI singles allowed the Niners to score four more runs to take a five-run lead. In the third, NC State cut Charlotte’s lead to one thanks to a three-run homer by Jose Torres and Devonte Brown’s RBI fielder's choice with runners on base.
The Niners increased their lead in the top of the fourth by two runs with an RBI double by Dominic Piolli. NC State regained those two runs in the bottom of the fourth after a balk that allowed Terrell Tatum to score. That also led to an RBI double by Tyler McDonough that brought another run into once again cut the lead down to one. The Wolfpack tied in the fifth after a homer from Luca Tresh.
The Niners regained their one run lead in the eighth with Elwood leading off the inning with a single to left field, advanced to second on a sac bunt, then scored on Patrick Wheeler's single to left field. A single by Tresh tied the game once again at 8-8. In the ninth, an error and single put runners at third with one out for the 49ers, and a groundout by David McCabe to third allowed Pilolli to score what would be the game-winning run.
The Niners will stay on the road this weekend when they travel to San Antonio, Texas for a three game series against the UTSA Roadrunners. First pitch is 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
