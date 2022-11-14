Following a three-game win streak, their second longest of the season, the 49ers were shut out by the University of North Texas (UNT) 3-0 in the Halton Arena on Nov. 12 to wrap up the regular season.
Charlotte’s record in conference play moves to 5-9, placing them as the sixth seed and qualifying for the Conference USA (C-USA) championships.
“We didn’t have our best game, but it was really great to see such a physical team because that’s what next week will be about,” said Head Coach Karen Weatherington. “I thought we did some good things, and we were able to get contributions all the way around. I’m proud of this group because they have hung together through a great, tough season. Lots of illness and injuries, and we battled our way back up the ladder from adversity.”
Set one (22-25)
The first set was initially a back-and-forth affair until, while down 8-6, Charlotte found themself on a six-point run. Kills from Amani McArthur both started and capped off the run. The 49ers held the advantage, leading by four as late as 21-17.
With the set win on the horizon for Charlotte, North Texas turned on the burners and scored eight of the following nine points, with the 49er’s only point in the span coming from a UNT error. Following the run, North Texas took the first set 25-22.
Set two (21-25)
While the score initially remained close in the second, UNT gradually pulled away and took a nine-point lead. After trailing 20-11, the 49ers made a late push, going on an 8-1 run. Three of the right points during the run came off of kills from McArthur.
Despite the late effort, UNT still pulled off the set victory 25-21. This put North Texas just one set away from winning on the day.
Set three (23-25)
While the first two sets were on the closer side to start, the third saw North Texas opening the set up with four straight points.
UNT would hold the slight lead, but when North Texas began to pull away, the 49ers scored three straight to narrow the deficit. Two of the three points from Emani’ Foster and one from Lara Kretschmer.
Trailing 24-20 and with their backs against the wall, Charlotte showed another spark of life. Following a service error by UNT, Foster scored two straight kills and brought Charlotte within two.
However, despite the 49er’s final effort, North Texas’ Funmi Oladapo earned a kill to end the set and the match, giving UNT the 3-0 to end the season.
Notable performances
Foster led the effort for the 49ers, scoring 13 kills but struggled offensively, only delivering on 15.9% of her hits.
Her .159 hitting percentage was her fourth-lowest of the season. On the defensive end, she had five block assists and five digs. Foster’s five-block assists in the match tie her personal best.
Charlotte recognized McArthur and Kretschmer for senior night as the two combined for 18 points on the night.
McArthur has nine kills, the second most on the team, while Kretschmer’s five tied for third. Kretschmer had the second most efficient game of her career, delivering kills on 71.4% of her seven total attempts.
Next up
With the regular season behind them, the 49ers are set to compete in the C-USA Championships. At sixth in the conference standings, Charlotte will take on third-seed UTEP in the quarterfinals.
The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. This will be the last game of the day, and the winner will take on either Rice or FIU in the semifinals. All games of the tournament will be broadcasted on ESPN+.