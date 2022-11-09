Charlotte volleyball took down the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls in four sets on Sunday, Nov. 6, in Boca Raton, Fla. The victory brings the 49ers to No. 7 in the Conference USA (C-USA) standings, just out of the dropzone for the conference championships with just two games remaining in regular season play.
"I'm super proud of this group," said Head Coach Karen Weatherington. "They were so locked in this weekend and really executed well in every aspect of the game. More importantly, we competed for each other. This team has a 'we believe in us' mindset, and that showed today."
First set (25-18)
From the first point, Charlotte took the set's first lead, which was never relinquished.
Junior Emani' Foster and senior Amani McArthur led the 49ers, combining to score 11 of the 25 points Charlotte tallied in the set. Foster made six kills during the match, while McArthur followed close behind with five.
The Owls struggled to put together prolonged offensives against Charlotte.
Attack errors hampered their potential, earning FAU eight to Charlotte's zero. In addition, they obtained only two points in a row at any moment during the match; in comparison, the 49ers made four straight to bring the set to 18-11.
Charlotte maintained their lead to finish the set 25-18.
Second set (25-15)
The 49ers began the second set strong and finished it stronger still.
Charlotte led 3-0 before the Owls could get on the board. Foster, McArthur and errors by FAU were three significant contributors to the Owl's eventual loss in the set. With a five-point charge by Charlotte halfway through, assisted by three Owl errors, FAU was down 15-8.
Near the end of the second, FAU launched a three-point assault to bring the score within 10, but the momentum was not enough to prevent Charlotte from taking the set 25-15.
Third set (25-18)
The Owls pulled out a crucial victory in the third set to keep the match alive.
The lead changed three times during the set. First FAU, then Charlotte and then the Owls again came ahead. FAU's Valeria Rosado and Klara Zarnovicka provided enough offensive power to pull the Owls forward, scoring six kills apiece.
The score was 25-18 when the set came to a close in FAU's favor.
Fourth set (25-16)
For every set so far, the team that led from the start took the win by the end; the fourth was no different, with Charlotte taking the lead right out of the gate.
Along with Foster and McArthur, redshirt sophomore Jessica Ricks continued an overall strong performance by recording three kills, tying with McArthur and just behind Foster for kills in the set.
A solid first half of the set gave the 49ers the advantage they needed to prevail 25-16 and take the match victory.
Takeaways
Foster put forth a dominating performance during the match, accounting for 44.6% of Charlotte's kills made during the contest.
In addition, she leads the conference in kills per set at 5.02, almost a kill ahead of second place. If Foster can make similar efforts in the last two games of the season against North Texas and Middle Tennessee, Charlotte's contention for the title may be assured.
Besides the nine kills by Ricks and Foster's prominence, junior Sophie Whalen rounded out a solid performance. Whalen earned 15 digs during the match, providing a versatile defense to back up the offensive might; no other player made above 10.
With Charlotte tied for seventh and Louisiana Tech one game behind, the competition will be fierce to see who gets to contend for the conference title.
Next up
The 49ers return home for the last two matches of the season, battling Middle Tennessee first on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. The game will be available on CUSA.tv.