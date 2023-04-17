The NCAA men's basketball tournament will be coming to Charlotte in 2024. The Spectrum Center will host games for the tournament's first and second rounds on March 21 and 23.
Spectrum Center has hosted 21 NCAA men's tournament games in the past, and this is the first time the Queen City has hosted the tournament since 2018. That year, the University of Maryland Baltimore Country defeated the University of Virginia, and it was the first time in tournament history that a 16 seed beat a 1 seed.
THEY DID IT! THEY DID IT! THEY DID IT! No. 16 UMBC beats No.1 Virginia!!! The greatest upset in #MarchMadness history and they won by 20 POINTS!!! pic.twitter.com/wllml6lPPi— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 17, 2018
Charlotte has been host to the tournament deemed March Madness many times in the past. Indianapolis, Kansas City, Salt Lake City and Dayton are the only cities that have hosted more games than Charlotte.
Charlotte hosted their first tournament game back in 1961 in the Charlotte Coliseum. Charlotte also held the Final Four in 1994, in which the University of Arkansas took down Duke University in the tournament's championship game.
The University of North Carolina at Charlotte will host the tournament games at Spectrum Center.
NCAA subscribers will be able to purchase tickets first in October. On Wednesday, April 14, Charlotte athletics emailed all students a sign-up link for early ticket access.
Did you miss out on the Madness?🏀 Sign up now to get early access to tickets in Charlotte! ▶️https://t.co/90pXrTTXjW pic.twitter.com/RK85zGBZho— Spectrum Center (@spectrumcenter) April 13, 2023