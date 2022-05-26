The Charlotte baseball team will take on Middle Tennessee State in the losers bracket of the Conference USA (C-USA) Championship tournament on Thursday, May 26, in Hattiesburg, Miss. The 49ers are coming off a 4-0 loss to No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech, while Middle Tennessee (MTSU) is coming off an 18-7 loss to Old Dominion.
These two are now set to face off in the losers bracket. The contest's loser will be eliminated, and their season will end.
History:
The eight-year history of these two teams has consisted of 22 games. Of these 22, Charlotte has taken the victory in just nine.
In their three-game series this season, the Blue Raiders took the series with two wins at home. Despite Charlotte losing the series, they outscored MTSU 20-19.
Scouting Middle Tennessee:
Sophomore Jackson Galloway is the biggest threat when stepping up to the plate for Middle Tennessee. While he has only played in 47 of the team's 54 games, Galloway leads his squad in batting average and OPS.
Galloway, who has 58 hits, 10 doubles and seven homers, is undoubtedly a player to at least be wary of, hitting a grand slam in the series against the 49ers.
Middle Tennessee's RBI leader, Brett Coker, and home run leader, Mason Speirs, had great outings in their first-round loss. In Coker's three at-bats, he had a single hit going the distance for a three-run homer. Speirs put up efficient numbers, getting a walk on one of his two at-bats, and his other was a three-run homer.
MTSU's James Sells has pitched for 43.2 innings this season and 154 at-bats. Sells boasts an ERA of 2.68 and has allowed just a single home run this season and no triples. His 16 runs allowed on the year on his 43.2 innings pitched gives him an average of just 0.37 runs per innings, the lowest on his team. Sells has not thrown enough pitches in total to qualify for the C-USA stat board, but if his stats did count, he would be third in the conference for ERA.
Prediction:
While Charlotte's three-game losing streak looks bad, MTSU does not look much better. The Blue Raiders head into the game riding a five-game losing streak. The 49ers will get back on track and defeat Middle Tennessee.
Middle Tennessee won't put up many runs, especially if Spencer Giesting is on the mound for Charlotte. Middle Tennessee will take the lead early, but Charlotte will finish strong with an 8-3 victory.
Looking to Gameday:
Charlotte will be back in action in the tournament's first elimination game. The first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. on May 26 in Hattiesburg, Miss. With clear skies predicted for the rest of the day, there won't be any long weather delays like we saw yesterday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+, or you can listen in at CUSA.TV for live radio coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.