The Charlotte softball team hosted their final in Conference USA (C-USA) series from Friday, May 6, through Sunday, May 8. The 49ers defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls two games to one in a competitive series.
With the win, Charlotte finished the regular season with a 33-21 overall record, including a 12-12 C-USA record.
Game one:
The 49ers found themselves in an early hole on Friday's opening game, getting down 3-0 by the third inning. That was until Charlotte's Bailey Vannoy doubled to center field, allowing Anna Devereaux to make it home, getting the 49ers on the board.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Owls maintained their three-run advantage until Cori Henderson homered to left-center field, making the score 4-2 with three innings to go. The Owls wouldn't let their foot off the gas and earned scored another run in the fifth, keeping distance from the 49ers.
In the bottom of the fifth, Charlotte cut the deficit as Vannoy stepped up to bat, and the Owls made a mistake throwing one down the middle as Vannoy crushed one deep center field, recording a two-run homer for Charlotte. This cut the Owls' lead to one run.
Unfortunately, those were the last runs the 49ers would score, and their comeback effort would fall short, dropping the first game 7-4 to FAU.
Game two:
The Owls started hot with a run in the opening inning. After a back-and-forth defensive battle for a pair of innings, the 49ers recorded an impressive four-run inning in the fourth.
Pinch-runner Grace Johnson advanced to second on a wild pitch to get the 49ers into scoring position. Devereaux walked with only one out, and after another wild pitch, Johnson advanced to third. Johnson would be thrown out at the plate. Vannoy stepped up to bat and crushed a two-run single to the left, giving the 49ers a 2-1 lead.
Charlotte kept things going as freshman Ella Chancey hit an RBI triple to right to make it 3-1. Stacy Payton also got in on the action when she connected on an RBI double to left field, giving the 49ers a substantial 4-1 lead after four innings.
A 40-minute lightning delay didn't stop Lindsey Walljasper from shutting down the Owls for the rest of the ball game and clinching the 4-1 victory for the 49ers.
Game three:
Florida Atlantic continued their early success with an RBI single in game three, giving the Owls another early lead in the series-deciding game. Vannoy continued her hot stretch with a solo-homer to center-field to tie the game at one apiece after the first.
Madelyn Wright hit a two-run double to left field in the bottom of the third to give the 49ers their first lead of the game. After a run in the fourth and fifth, the Owls tied the game in two innings.
A defensive battle pushed the season finale into extra innings. An RBI double put the Owls ahead 4-3 with one out in the top of the eighth, but Walljasper came through and kept the deficit to only one. After two quick outs for Charlotte, Kourtney Gremillion dialed up a single to the middle to set up the walk-off run by Stacy Payton, who hit a two-run homer, winning the 49ers the series and their last regular-season game of the season.
Up next:
This past weekend, the 49ers earned the No. 7 seed in the upcoming C-USA Championship tournament with the series win. Charlotte's first game will be on Wednesday, May 11, against No. 6 seed the University of Alabama at Birmingham at 1 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+ and can be found on CBS Sports Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.