Charlotte women's basketball faced the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to round out the season on March 4, falling to the Blazers 83-75.
The loss for the 49ers marks six in a row. The last time they earned losses in six consecutive matches came early in their 2014-15 season.
"I was pleased with the way we closed the game," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "That really showed who we are as a team. We had a lot stacked against us, and I thought we were lethargic in the first half. We didn't have enough mental toughness to overcome that. Second half comes, and our toughness improves. We have to find a way to be able to have that mental toughness over 40 minutes."
First half
The 49ers had a quiet first half, leaving a large margin to attempt to overcome in the second.
Charlotte put up 10 in the first quarter, starting slow with just six points in over six minutes. Dazia Lawrence was responsible for all six of those points.
Neither team had any points in the final two minutes of the quarter, and the Blazers held a five-point lead heading into the second.
In the second quarter, the 49ers again scored four field goals but drained all six free throws, scoring 14 in the quarter. However, while Charlotte earned four more points than in the first, the Blazers scored 27, shooting an efficient 5-8 from three and 6-6 from the charity stripe.
The 27 points scored by UAB tie for the most points allowed by the 49ers in a quarter since their conference opener when they allowed 31 in the fourth quarter, coming in a game where they also faced UAB.
This dominant second-quarter performance gave the Blazers an 18-point lead heading into halftime.
Second half
The Blazers kept the pressure on the 49ers after the half, scoring 19 and bringing their lead to as high as 23.
Trailing by the game-high 23 with 02:39 remaining in the quarter, a spark lit within the 49ers' offense. Charlotte scored eight straight points, narrowing the deficit back to 15 heading into the final quarter of the 2022-23 regular season.
Momentum in the fourth swapped back and forth, but the 49ers found their groove midway through the quarter as they scored six straight. Charlotte kept fighting and narrowed the Blazer lead down to five with 02:27 remaining.
From there, UAB slowed the 49er onslaught, and two successful free throws with 00:11 seconds remaining in the match sealed the deal and gave the Blazers the 83-75 victory.
The loss brings Charlotte's record to 11-18 on the season and gives them a 7-13 conference record, placing them No. 9 in Conference USA (C-USA).
Key players
While the loss drew attention away from the individual performances, there were multiple players with notable stat lines.
Lawrence had a prominent performance on the day, not only scoring 25 points but earning five steals, tying her career high.
Tracey Hueston and Keanna Rembert scored 17 and 14, respectively. This marks career highs for both players. The two combined for 17 rebounds, with Rembert grabbing a team-high ten boards and Hueston nabbing seven.
Jada McMillian fell short of double-digit points for the second time since January, scoring seven but her five assists, two ending in Lawrence threes, adding 12 more points responsible for (PRF), bringing her PRF to 19.
Next up
Sitting at No. 9 in C-USA following the regular season finale, the 49ers will face No. 8 seed Florida International University (FAU), who also holds a 7-13 conference record, in the first round of the C-USA Championships.
Both times the 49ers and FAU faced off this season, Florida International prevailed in both matches, snapping Charlotte's 11-game winning streak over the Panthers.
Gametime is set for 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. The game will take place at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.