With 28 matches in the books and one remaining, Charlotte women's basketball will face the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on the road to close out the 2022-23 regular season on March 3.
Currently, on a five-game losing streak, the 49ers hit the road for Birmingham, Ala., to cap off regular season play, taking on UAB.
These two teams faced once before this season, opening conference play for both squads. Charlotte defended home court in the game, taking down UAB 85-79.
The 49ers are 21-17 against the Blazers all-time in their 44-year history, with the 49ers taking the win in the previous four, three of which were in Alabama.
"We need to get back to not worrying about too much, try to focus on what we can control and just try to have fun," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "Our team believes we're still a really good team and can match up with anyone in this league. The little things just need to go the right way. We are still a dangerous team in this league. We can't get to the tournament until we get through this week. That's all we can worry about right now. It's going to take our very best to win."
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte is on a five-game losing streak, marking their longest since they lost six straight early in the 2014-25 season.
The streak is not without notable moments, though. Fifth-year guard Jada McMillian broke the program record for minutes played, and Dazia Lawrence put up a 41-point performance against Louisiana Tech University.
In Charlotte's previous match, the loss to the University of Texas at San Antonio in the 49ers' home finale, the duo of Lawrence and McMillian had solid scoring performances, putting up 19 and 14, respectively.
Lawrence drained all seven free throws and showcased her quick hands, nabbing all three of Charlotte's steals.
McMillian had three rebounds and three assists but ran into foul trouble, earning four on the night.
Tracey Hueston had her second double-digit scoring game of the season, putting up 11 points in just 11 minutes on an efficient 4-5 shooting. However, she also had foul trouble, earning three fouls in her short time on the court.
Keanna Rembert saw significant struggles scoring, going 1-10 from the field but had seven rebounds and a block.
Scouting the Blazers
UAB is also on a losing streak, falling in their last two games and taking losses in four of their previous five. In their last game, the Blazers lost to Western Kentucky University 91-69.
Freshman guard Denim DeShields has recently dropped in performance but remains a threat to her opponents. She has averaged as much as 14.6 points and has a career-high of 36.
DeShields has had a successful first season, earning three Conference USA (C-USA) Rookie of the Year awards and leading the Blazers in scoring with 354 points on the year. She has also been an assist machine this season, dishing out 120, which puts her No. 3 in the conference.
Margaret Whitley sits No. 1 in the conference for free throw percentage with an efficient .906 which is .029 higher than anyone else. In addition, Whitley is No. 2 in the conference for three-pointers, averaging 2.3 threes a game.
The only stat UAB leads the conference in is defensive rebounds, averaging 27.6 per game but struggles in offensive rebounds, placing second-to-last in the conference, and are struggling to keep their opponents from grabbing rebounds, which has led to them sitting last in rebounds allowed and second to last in rebound margin,
Gameday
Charlotte will take on the Blazers on March 2 at 1 p.m. in the Bartow Arena. The game will be streamed on CUSA.tv.