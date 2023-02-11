The Charlotte women's basketball team (10-12) faces off against the University of North Texas North Texas (9-14) on Saturday, Feb. 11. This matchup is a part of the annual Play4Kay games to support the fight against all cancers women face.
The 49ers’ previous game saw a 70-64 defeat against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). North Texas saw their three-game win streak broken by the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a final score of 61-52.
Matchup History
These two teams have faced each other fourteen times since the 2014-2015 season, with Charlotte leading 11-3 in their overall games. Their last matchup saw a final score of 66-63, with Charlotte winning by three points.
Scouting the 49ers
Jacee Busick cemented herself as one to watch when she made a three-pointer in Charlotte’s game against UTEP. She has also attempted and made six free throws in their game against Rice University.
Jacee is MONEY when we need it 💸💻 https://t.co/LLYQnh7zYZ📻 https://t.co/ga96K9DkZO📊 https://t.co/9TrnN5DRqt#GoldStandard | #playwithHEART pic.twitter.com/CR1ZacECIp— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 9, 2023
Jada MacMillian is another focal point for the team, as she is on her way to breaking a number of program records. She will only need two more assists to become the first person to have totaled over 4,000 minutes, 1,000 points and 500 assists on the court.
admin is also trying to figure out how Jada made this 🤯💻 https://t.co/LLYQnh7zYZ📻 https://t.co/ga96K9DkZO📊 https://t.co/9TrnN5DRqt#GoldStandard | #playwithHEART pic.twitter.com/eJRkPi5jcF— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 9, 2023
Quincy Noble averages 16.9 points per game with over twenty scores of double figures. This has led her to rank No. 3 in Conference USA and ninth in North Texas’ program.
That's a @quincyynoble signature move ✍️Got the lead back#GMG pic.twitter.com/3DN3plp646— North Texas WBB (@MeanGreenWBB) February 9, 2023
Ereauna Hardaway ranks third in Conference USA with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.7. Hardaway is also seventh in the top ten of the league’s assist leaders.
E goes coast-to-coast to start the second half 🌊#GMG | @EreaunaH pic.twitter.com/O7qhdaSLi6— North Texas WBB (@MeanGreenWBB) February 9, 2023
Charlotte finds itself at home in their game against North Texas on Saturday. It starts at 4 p.m. in Dale F. Halton Arena in the Barndhardt Student Activity Canter on UNC Charlotte’s campus.
Those looking to attend are encouraged to wear pink in support of Play4Kay, just as the team is. The game can be found on ESPN+.