After a nearly two-week break, Charlotte women's basketball will make the trip to Clemson, S.C., to take on the Clemson University Tigers inside Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The 49ers (4-2) are coming off a win in the Daytona Beach Invitational, while the Tigers (6-3) are seeking their fourth consecutive win.
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte will be without one of their leading scorers, Mikayla Boykin, as the fifth-year transfer from Duke suffered a career-ending injury.
With the absence of Boykin, the team is led by redshirt sophomore Dazia Lawrence. She has been a bright spot for the Niners this season as she leads the team in points, rebounds and steals.
Lawrence is averaging 15.5 points per game – No. 6 in Conference USA – and has recorded double-digit points in five of their six games.
Accompanying Lawrence is fifth-year guard Jada McMillian, who also averages double-digit points with 11.3 per game. She is coming off a strong performance against Cincinnati, as she scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out five assists.
Scouting the Tigers
Clemson comes into the matchup at 6-3. However, all three losses have been to nationally ranked teams, including No. 1 South Carolina.
Offensively, the Tigers narrowly outscore their opponents by a margin of three. In comparison, the 49ers have been outscored by a margin of 7.2.
Amari Robinson and Ruby Whitehorn lead the team with 11.9 and 11.5 points per game, respectively.
Robinson and Whitehorn will likely be key players in the contest, as they each have multiple double-digit scoring games and have led the offense throughout the season.
Matchup history
Charlotte and Clemson have met 15 times, with the Tigers having the advantage at 10-5. Their last matchup came in 2020, where the 49ers fell to the Tigers, 80-73.
Looking to gameday
The 49ers will travel to Clemson, S.C., to take on the Tigers inside Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. The contest will be available to watch on ACCNX.