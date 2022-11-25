The Charlotte women's basketball team (3-1) travels to Daytona Beach to participate in the Daytona Beach Invitational this Thanksgiving weekend. Charlotte takes on the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25. They take on the University of Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra discussed how her team has prepared for the week. "We've had a good week. We're growing as a team, and we like the start of the season we've had. I like how we've prepared, and we're coming off a really good practice."
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte comes into the contest 3-0 at home after they defeated Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on Nov. 20. However, Charlotte is 0-1 on the road following a tough loss against a top-10-ranked NC State team.
Mikayla Boykin and Dazia Lawrence have led Charlotte this season. The two are the top leading scorers in Conference USA (C-USA). Boykin is coming off of a 24-point game against VCU, following it with 10 rebounds for her second career double-double.
Lawrence was a bright spot in Charlotte's loss against NC State. She led the team in scoring with 18 points against a tough Wolfpack defense.
This tournament will be another test for Charlotte as the team has started to build some chemistry. The team is resilient, as seen in their double overtime win against App State.
Scouting Illinois
Illinois comes into the matchup 5-0 on the season. They have wins against Long Island University, Alcorn State, McNeese State, Evansville and Oakland. All five wins have been by at least 29 points.
The matchup against the 49ers will see great guard play as Illinois is led by guards Makira Cook and Adalia McKenzie, averaging 16 and 13.4 points per game, respectively.
"They are playing at a really high level," said Consuegra. "They're 5-0 and blowing everyone out. It's going to be a challenge; they've got great pieces. I'm really excited about the guard matchup. It's going to be fun to watch and the difference in the game."
Scouting Cincinnati
Cincinnati comes into the match 3-2 on the year. They started their season with a loss against the nationally-ranked University of Louisville. However, they were able to find wins against Tennessee Tech, Radford and Lindenwood.
Cincinnati is led by guard Mya Jackson who is averaging 15.6 points. Charlotte has faced the Bearcats in the past, and Cincinnati leads the matchup win count 12-6.
Where to watch
Charlotte will take on Illinois on Friday, Nov. 25, and will face Cincinnati Saturday, Nov. 26. Both games will be at 5:45. The games will be broadcast on FloHoops.