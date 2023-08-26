The Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team secured their first win of the season while shutting out the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3-0 in Conway, SC., on Thursday, Aug. 24.
With the win, Charlotte moves to 1-2 overall in the young season, while Coastal Carolina falls to 1-1.
First half
Neither team could get an offensive start to begin the game. No shot attempts were made within the first 15 minutes of the match.
The 49ers got themselves on the board first in the 16th minute when Lea Wissell found Payton Patrick with a pass. Patrick snuck past the defense and bested the keeper in a one-on-one with a shot to the left corner, giving them the 1-0 lead.
Less than a minute later, Charlotte doubled the score as Reagan Burns made a deep pass soaring toward the box. Tash Hudson put the ball in the net with a header to push the ball past the keeper to go up 2-0.
The 49ers looked to be adding a third goal in the 25th minute when Macey Bader found Patrick near the net. Her shot headed in the right direction, but a last-second move by a Coastal Carolina defender caused an offside to be called, negating the goal.
Charlotte found their third goal in the 29th minute when Patrick made a through pass to Ayanna Parker, leading her to the open field in the right corner. Parker made her way towards the box and snuck a shot that hit off the keeper's hands and into the net, pushing the 49ers ahead 3-0.
In the 31st minute, Coastal Carolina got their only shot of the match when Julia Ziegenfuss broke her way for a chance to score, but her shot went too far wide, rolling out of bounds.
Charlotte continued their pressing attack play but didn't come away with any more goals as they cruised into halftime with a 3-0 lead.
Second half
After an impressive goal-scoring display, the second half was duller. The defense prevailed with no scores from either team. The 49er's defense clamped down to not allow a single shot attempt in the final 45 minutes.
In the 50th minute, Hudson sent a cross that was a second off from finding Bader at the net, leaving the score as it was.
In the second half, the 49ers took five shots. Coastal Carolina's keeper Vivienne Carr saved three to give her seven saves in her team's loss. While on the other side, Charlotte's Emma Wakeman went virtually unchallenged, facing only one shot, which was off goal in her clean sheet performance as the 49ers won 3-0.
Takeaways
The offense for the 49ers has found its confidence after two good performances against top-level teams, clicking on all cylinders and going after the ball. Charlotte's task in the preseason was to find the confidence, which seemed to work as they outshot the Chanticleers 16-1.
The strong defensive play did not allow Coastal Carolina to mount much of an offensive attack. The 49ers quickly regained possession and kept the ball on their opponent's side of the field. The 49ers' stolid defensive play kept Wakeman untested in the clean sheet and opened up more offensive freedom to constantly attack, helping claim the win.
Stars of the game
Patrick, the 49ers' transfer from the University of South Carolina, earned her first points with the game's first goal. She also proved to be a vital component to the team's success when she passed to her teammate Parker in open space, leading to an insurance goal.
Hudson showed last season that she has a knack for being in the right places to score a goal for Charlotte, and she found herself in that situation again. Facing the Chanticleers, she scored a goal on a header for her first goal of the season.
Parker begins a hot streak with her second straight game scoring a goal. She continues looking to be a big breakout piece for the 49ers in her sophomore season as a secure scoring option off the bench.
Looking to game day
Charlotte goes to their second stop on the two-game road trip to Charleston, SC., to take on The Citadel at Washington Light Infantry Field on Sunday, Aug. 27. Kick-off begins at 4 p.m. with the game available to stream on ESPN+.