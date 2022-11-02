After 17 matches and almost three months, the Charlotte women's soccer team is taking the fight to the Conference USA (C-USA) championships, starting on Nov. 2. The 49ers face off against No. 1 Rice University at Transamerica field.
Scouting the Owls
The Owls are a well-rounded squad sitting atop the CUSA standings. While not leading in many statistics, the Owls' 9-0-1 in conference matches is a testament to their ability.
Offensively, Rice boasts a 13.7% shot percentage, 47.1% of which was on goal. The Owls scored an average of 1.47 goals per game in their 19 matches this season.
Grace Collins leads the Rice offense, standing second in goals, first in assists and first in points among C-USA players. In addition, Delaney Shultz, first in the conference for game-winning goals, could prove a capable asset to the Owls lineup against Charlotte. The two players combine to score 12 of the 19 goals made by Rice in conference matchups.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Owls lead C-USA in save percentage during matches. Bella Killgore, Rice's primary goalkeeper, has 86 saves on the season, more than any other goalkeeper. In addition, Killgore stands tied for first in C-USA in shutouts per game.
Scouting the 49ers
Despite the low ranking at 2-6-2 for C-USA games, Charlotte compares well with Rice in some statistics that could prove helpful on game night.
On the attack, Charlotte has a higher shots per game average at 11.29 to Rice's 10.74.
In the conference, junior Tash Hudson stands out for being in the top five for shots and shots on goal, while graduate student Haley Shand is No. 9 for game-winning goals. This season, Shand had made four of Charlotte's six goals in conference matches.
Charlotte is third from last in C-USA for fouls per game with 10.40 and the third most yellow cards per game with 1.10. Rice has the third lowest fouls per game with 9.20 and the lowest number of yellow cards per game with 0.50. Charlotte is the only conference team in the 2022 season to receive a red card.
The defensive side shows a 72.3% save percentage for the 49ers this season, the second lowest in the conference. At 1.65, Charlotte allows 0.6 more goals per game than Rice. Redshirt junior Brenna Murray has shown ability as a goalkeeper, sitting at No. 5 in the conference for saves.
The road to victory
Charlotte's close defeat by Rice at home 0-1 on Oct. 16 could indicate how this match may play out.
In their last game against Rice, Charlotte took 25 shots with nine on goal, but none of them made it into the net. Goalkeeper Killgore's stopping block may require a high shot count from Charlotte to determine the cracks in the defense. Unless the 49ers bring up their shots on goal percentage, a pure volume-of-fire approach may be the best bet.
Charlotte holds the home-field advantage for the championships, and they have proven to perform better at home. All three victories on the season have come at home.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will battle the Rice Owls on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m at Transamerica Field. Viewers can watch the game on ESPN+.
