The Charlotte 49ers' women's soccer team begins their 30th season on Thursday, Aug. 17, as they take on the James Madison University (JMU) Dukes on the road.
Charlotte has taken on JMU four times since 2002, going 1-3. The most recent matchup comes from the previous season on Aug. 25, 2022, when the Niners fell 1-0.
Scouting the Dukes
The Dukes bolstered a strong defense last season, rostering the 2023 Sun Belt Goalkeeper of the Year Alexandra Blom. Blom made 71 saves and recorded 11 shutouts for a 0.866 save percentage.
On the offensive side, the team's 2022 goal-scoring leader Amanda Attanasi who produced nine goals, looks to be a significant offensive threat for JMU in this matchup and be a player that the 49ers will need to contain to help secure a victory.
Lexi Vanderlinden is another offensive player who has stood out for the Dukes, being a table setter for them in 2022, where she had eight assists setting up teammates with strong goal-scoring opportunities.
Scouting the Niners
Charlotte's Macey Bader comes into the regular season in good form, having scored goals in multiple games from the exhibition matches and her club season. She was a key offensive producer for the 49ers last season with three goals and three assists, earning her a spot on the American Preseason Watch List.
Another American Preseason Watch List player, Payton Patrick, a transfer from the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, will look to make her presence known in her regular season debut with the Niners. Coming off a strong season with the Gamecocks, she scored six goals and had three assists.
Graduate Julia Patrum, the Niners' third player to make the American Preseason Watch List, will be another key player in the matchup bringing invaluable experience from five years on the pitch and coming off a Conference-USA Second Team season in 2022.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
For Charlotte to win, they will need to produce offensively and find a way to get the ball in the net past the Dukes' strong defense. The 49ers have added depth in the frontline, which the team hopes to boost the team's finishing capabilities to produce goals.
Looking to gameday
The 49ers matchup with JMU begins at 7 p.m. in Harrisonburg, Va., on Aug. 17, which will be streamed on ESPN+.