The Charlotte women's basketball team took down the Florida International University Panthers 72-59 in the first round of the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament on March 8.
The 49ers went into the tournament placed at the No. 9 seed, with the Panthers placed right above at No. 8. This tight matchup called for score predictions varying by a couple of points.
Guard Dazia Lawrence led the 49ers with 27 points and tied a tournament record with eight steals.
Player of the Game: Dazia Lawrence
This win advances the 49ers to the quarterfinals to play against the No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee State University, on March 9.
"I'm really proud of our team," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "It's been well-documented that our team has gone through so much adversity this year with major injuries. It took a toll on us, and we've struggled in February and March. We had a choice to make today on whether to finish this thing right, and our kids made that choice. They decided to come today and play the way we're capable of playing. I thought from the start of the game we were the aggressor, we were confident, and our effort was off the charts."
First quarter
The 49ers were the first to put numbers up on the board, as forward Mya McGraw secured her first layup following an opponent turnover.
More action in the paint by McGraw and guard Jada McMillian put the 49ers up 6-5 with 6:55 minutes remaining in the half.
After a scoreless two minutes, McMillian made a jumper in the paint, followed by a three-pointer by guard Lawrence.
Lawrence closed the first quarter with a driving layup to secure a one-point lead of 15-14.
Second quarter
Lawrence opened the second quarter with a driving layup off the fast break, followed by a free-throw made from forward Keanna Rembert.
The 49ers held the Panthers scoreless for four minutes while scoring 10 straight points, using this time to rise 31-17 with one minute remaining on the clock.
Guard Aylesha Wade made a three-point jumper to enter the halftime break with a score of 34-19.
Third quarter
The first couple of minutes after halftime were quiet, and when the action started, the two teams exchanged blows, with neither team able to break away and put together a solid run.
With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Lawrence was sent to the line and made both free throws putting Charlotte up 36-21.
Guard Jacee Busick saw her first action with a block followed by a three-point jumper.
Layups continued for the 49ers as Lawrence obtained back-to-back steals.
After two free throws made from Lawrence and one from McGraw, Charlotte closed the third quarter up 52-38.
Fourth quarter
McGraw started the final quarter with a layup off an opponent turnover. With seven minutes left, McGraw secured another to put Charlotte up 56-40.
Lawrence continued to rack up points, scoring a layup in the paint and a jumper on the fast break.
Wade made her second three-pointer of the game to help extend the lead to 65-48 with three minutes remaining.
Lawrence closed the game for the 49ers by making two free throws and securing the win 72-59.
Dazia drops 27 and TIES a tournament record with 8 steals! Mya goes for 13, J-Mac 12, Lesh with 12
Up next
Charlotte women's basketball team will stay in Frisco, Texas, to play against the No. 1 Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders. Tip-off for the quarterfinals is set for 12 p.m. on March 8 and will be available to stream on ESPN+.